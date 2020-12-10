Talk of the Tide: Is DeVonta Smith the Best Saban-Era Receiver?

With just a handful of games remaining on the schedule, it's time to recognize DeVonta Smith as the Crimson Tide's best receiver since Nick Saban has arrived in Tuscaloosa

Soak it in, Alabama fans.

With a maximum of four games remaining, there is only so little time left to watch DeVonta Smith suit up for the Crimson Tide before he is off to the NFL.

The senior wideout has been on a tear this season. In only nine game, Smith has hauled in 80 catches for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns, including six 100-plus yard games and two 200-plus yard contests.

Putting what he has done into perspective is just ridiculous.

In 2019, playing alongside two first-round NFL draft picks in Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, Smith was the team's leading receiver with 68 catches for 1,256 yards and 14 scores.

After forgoing a shot at the professional level, he decides to come back for his senior season and, even with teammate Jaylen Waddle missing over half of the season due to a fractured ankle, he dominates the competition knowing that opposing defenses are keen on stopping him.

Coming off his outstanding performance against LSU (eight catches, 231 yards, and three touchdowns, the question has now been begged: Is Smith the best wide receiver from Alabama during the Nick-Saban era?

(Note: It's awfully hard to compare legendary receivers like Don Hutson, Ozzie Newsome, or even David Palmer due to how modern offenses have evolved over time so we'll stick to Crimson Tide wide outs from 2007-2020.)

For starters, Smith had his signature moment as a freshman at the Capstone when he caught '2nd and 26' from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to win the school's 17th national championship. But even that, as special as it was, doesn't even begin to define Smith's legacy at Alabama.

Another great play from his freshman campaign was his 26-yard game winner against Mississippi State, that play is essentially a footnote now but, without it, the Crimson Tide wouldn't have made the College Football Playoffs.

As a sophomore, he caught 42 passes for 693 yards and six touchdowns, but his play leveled up as a junior as noted previously.

Over his time in Tuscaloosa, Smith has become the school's and Southeastern Conference's all-time receiving touchdown leader with 38, passing Amari Cooper and Florida's Chris Doering against Kentucky last month.

Let's take a look at where he stands among the Alabama records currently:

2nd – career receiving yards at Alabama (3,414)

3rd – career receptions at Alabama (198)

3rd – career 100-plus yard games (11)

T3rd – career yards per catch average – min. 100 receptions (17.2)

Only needing 49 yards to break Cooper's all-time receiving yards record, that feat will likely be broken in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium this weekend and he would need to average 7.5 catches over the next four games, if Alabama makes the playoffs and the title game, to become the all-time leader in receptions.

Smith is averaging almost nine a game this season already, so it isn't out of the realm of possibilities.

His four 200-plus yard performances are the most in school history and he is the only player in SEC history to have multiple four-or-more touchdowns in a single career.

In terms of single-season numbers, he needs two more scores to break Cooper's record of 16, which was set in 2014. If Smith gets 423 more yards, then the single-season yards record is his, as well. That could be a stretch, but anything is possible in 2020.

Is Smith, who stands at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, the most physically-gifted wideout of Saban's time? No, that would go to Julio Jones.

The fastest? No, not that either. You could make a case for either Ruggs or Waddle.

Sharpest route-running? That's close, but Jerry Jeudy might have him beat there.

The most clutch and more reliable? No doubt, it's Smith.

Even Saban said after the win against Kentucky last month that Smith "upholds the core values" of the Alabama program more than anyone else.

That's some high praise.

At the end of the day, even if he doesn't win the Heisman Trophy this year, Smith has made his case for Alabama's best ever at the position and it's time to begin recognizing him as such.

Bama Central's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Talk of the Tide.