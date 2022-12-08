Skip to main content

TE Cameron Latu Becomes Fourth Alabama Player to Accept Senior Bowl Invite

Latu joins DJ Dale, Byron Young and Emil Ekiyor Jr. to represent the Crimson Tide in the game that helps showcase seniors hoping to go to the NFL.

Each year, the Senior Bowl in Mobile gives players another opportunity to showcase their talents in front of NFL scouts and coaches before the NFL Draft. 

Thursday afternoon, Alabama tight end Cameron Latu became the fourth Crimson Tide player to accept an invitation to the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl, joining DJ Dale, Byron Young and Emil Ekiyor Jr. 

This signifies that each player hopes to move on to the NFL, but none of the players have yet announced whether or not they will play in Alabama's Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State on New Year's Eve.

After battling an injury in preseason camp, Latu went on to once again become one of Bryce Young's favorite targets on offense. He had 25 catches for 331 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season one year after setting the Alabama record for touchdowns by a tight end. 

If picked, Latu will become the first Alabama tight end to get drafted since Irv Smith Jr. in 2019. The 2023 NFL Draft begins April 27. 

Last season, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and running back Brian Robinson Jr. represented Alabama at the Senior Bowl. The 2023 Senior Bowl will kick off Saturday, Feb. 4, in Mobile at Hancock Whitney Stadium. 

