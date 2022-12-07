Report: Alabama Assistant Charles Kelly to be Colorado Defensive Coordinator

After days of reports and rumors that new Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has been looking to the Alabama Crimson Tide for a defensive coordinator, a report on Wednesday evening indicated that the deal is done.

Brian Howell of BuffZone and the Boulder Daily Camera is reporting reports that Sanders is hiring Crimson Tide associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach Charles Kelly to be his defensive coordinator for the Buffaloes.

Kelly, 55, has been on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama for the past four years.

Sanders is reportedly hiring Kent State coach Sean Lewis to be his offensive coordinator.

BuffZone is crediting "multiple sources." It had previously reported that Sanders had already told nine of the coaches on the previous staff that they won't be back.

Kelly had previously been the defensive coordinator at Florida State (2014-17), as well as at Nicholls State, Henderson State and Jacksonville State. The former defensive back at Auburn had also coached at Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

Earlier this week, FootballScoop reported that Kelly intended to join the Colorado staff in a top-level, coordinator role.

Though Kelly never has worked directly with Sanders, he coached the Seminoles, where the cornerback starred as a player, for five years under Jimbo Fisher. The last four as defensive coordinator for the Seminoles.

Sources in the Southwestern Athletic Conference told FootballScoop on Saturday that Sanders was expected to take additional staff members from Jackson State to Colorado; those staff members are slated to include the Tigers’ current defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman, a former nine-year NFL veteran who has turned the Tigers’ defensive groups into among the nation’s best at the Football Championship Subdivision level; running backs coach Gary “Flea” Harrell; first-year JSU offensive play-caller Brett Bartolone; and off-the-field, Otis Ridley – JSU’s current director of player personnel – is seen as a top choice to join Sanders in a similar role within the Buffs’ program.

Kelly would be the first departure from Alabama's 2022 coaching staff. More are expected, although the early-signing day is set to begin Dec. 21, and the Crimson Tide will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

Meanwhile, running back Trey Sanders, who has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, has been lobbying Sanders to bring him to Colorado as well.

This story will be updated