The Alabama All-Decade Team (2010-19)

One of the best testimonies to a coach's prowess is when there’s enough talent among his active and former players to fill an all-star team without having a significant drop at any position.

Doing so with Nick Saban, though, is different.

He’s had so many consensus All-Americans and first-round NFL draft picks that any compilation would relegate several players to reserve or honorable mention status.

It's even true for an All-Decade team.

During the 2010s, Alabama went 123-15, 79-11 in Southeastern Conference play, won four national titles and five league championships.

A lot of it was due to the following players.

Selections were primarily determined by accolades, and by what a player accomplished with the Crimson Tide. The positions were from Saban’s preferred schemes, including nickel- and dime- package selections in the secondary, but there's no other defining within a position.

For example, offensive tackles are not split into left tackle and right tackle, and the linebackers are not designated by Mike (middle), Sam (strong), Will (weak) and Jack (hybrid end).

Quarterback | Tua Tagovailoa

It’s tough not to pick AJ McCarron, the only quarterback during the BCS era to win back-to-back national titles and similar to Tagovailoa finished second Heisman Trophy voting (2013). Tagovailoa’s numbers from the 2018 season were just too good, as he set the NCAA record for passer efficiency rating, and was in the process of topping it when he suffered a season-ending injury in 2019.

Second team: AJ McCarron. Honorable mention: Jalen Hurts and Greg McElroy

Running backs | Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram.

You really can’t do better than two Heisman Trophy winners.

Second team: Trent Richardson and Eddie Lacy. Honorable mention: Damien Harris, Najeh Harris, Josh Jacobs and T.J. Yeldon. Fullback: Jalston Fowler.

Wide receivers | Julio Jones, Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy.

If you’re sitting there wondering where Calvin Ridley is, the problem whom do you take off to get Ridley into the top three? Jones was better than his numbers indicated, with 179 receptions for 2,653 yards, 15 touchdowns and 3,084 all-purpose yards. Cooper won Alabama’s first Biletnikoff Award followed by Jeudy.

Second team: Calvin Ridley, Henry Ruggs III and DeVonta Smith. Honorable mention: Marquis Maze, Kevin Norwood, ArDarius Stewart and DeAndrew White.

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Tight end | O.J. Howard

The 2017 first-round draft pick will be remembered for his 208 receiving yards in the 2015 national championship game against Clemson.

Second team: Irv Smith Jr. Honorable mention: Mike Williams and Brad Smelley.

Tackles | Andre Smith and Jonah Williams

Smith won the Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman and Williams likely would have as well if it not been for teammate Quinnen Williams.

Second team: Cam Robinson and D.J. Fluker. Honorable mention: Cyrus Kouandjio, James Carpenter and Jerderick Wills Jr.

Guards | Chance Warmack and Barrett Jones

Warmack was a unanimous All-American as a senior and selected 10 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. Jones won the 2011 Outland Trophy, 2012 Campbell Trophy (academic Heisman) and Rimington Trophy (best center).

Second team: Anthony Steen and Ross Pierschbacher. Honorable mention: Deonte Brown, Evan Neal.

Center | Ryan Kelly

He won the 2015 Rimington Trophy and was subsequently selected in the first round of the NFL draft despite his position.

Second team: William Vlachos. Honorable mention: Bradley Bozeman

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Defensive line | Jonathan Allen, Quinnen Williams and A’Shawn Robinson.

Allen was Alabama’s first player to win the Bronko Nagurski and Chuck Bednarik awards as the nation’s best defensive player. Quinnen Williams may have been college football’s best defensive player in 2018.

Second team: Da’Ron Payne, Marcell Dareus, Jarran Reed. Honorable mention: Dalvin Tomlinson, Raekwon Davis and Josh Chapman.

Linebackers | C.J. Mosley, Reuben Foster, Dont’a Hightower and Reggie Ragland

That’s two Butkus Award winners and a player who won two national titles and three Super Bowls. Ragland the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2015 and a unanimous All-American.

Second team: Ryan Anderson, Rashaan Evans, Anfernee Jennings and Tim Williams. Honorable mention: Christian Miller, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Dylan Moses and Mack Wilson.

T.G. Paschal/Bama Central

Cornerback | Dre Kirkpatrick and Marlon Humphrey

Both All-Americans were first-round draft picks.

Second team: Dee Milliner and Trevon Diggs. Honorable mention. Patrick Surtain II

Safeties | Mark Barron and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Barron was a three-year starter, twice named a team captain and finished his career with 237 tackles, five sacks and 12 interceptions. Both he and Clinton-Dix were first-round draft picks.

Second team: Eddie Jackson and Xavier McKinney. Honorable mention: Deionte Thompson.

Star/Money (nickel/dime) | Minkah Fitzpatrick and Landon Collins

Both were unanimous All-Americans and too good not to have significant roles. Besides, Fitzpatrick is versatile enough to play anywhere. If Saban wanted him at star so do we.

Second team: Cyrus Jones. Honorable mention: Anthony Averett

T.G. Paschal/Bama Central

Return specialist | Eddie Jackson

Second team: Jaylen Waddle. Honorable mention: Christion Jones, Cyrus Jones

Kicker | Jeremy Shelley

Punter | JK Scott

Long Snapper | Carson Tinker

Some information from the book "Decade of Dominance" was used for this report.