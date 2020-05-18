Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

The Beatless Beat Writer: Anyone care for a walk?

Joey Blackwell

Who feels like they need a little bit of exercise after quarantine?

This past week, my girlfriend came up to see me for the first time since early March when I went down to visit her during spring break. We typically swap back and forth regarding who’s visiting who, but now it was her turn to come see me.

On one of the days she was here, we decided to go run some errands. After visiting the post office to mail off a package and taking her dog to the vet, we decided to head over to The Park at Manderson Landing to get a little bit of exercise and enjoy the beautiful weather.

After walking a bit and wrangling her dog, who was excited to be out on a walk for the first time in quite a while, we walked past the new Minerva statue that celebrates the 200 years of history in Tuscaloosa. It was my first time visiting the statue, so I took the time to read the markers set in the pathway that noted the historic dates of the town.

Among the historic happenings such as the founding of the city and the University of Alabama being burned to the ground in the Civil War, one date was also highlighted:

1892: Alabama hosts its first football game.

When reading the characters inscribed in metal on the stone pathway, I couldn’t help but crack a smile. Only in Tuscaloosa would football be so important that it would be worthy of being listed among other historic events that changed the course of history for the city.

Football is engrained in the history of Tuscaloosa. It runs in our blood. We plan our calendars around it, circling the dates with crimson ink. We live by it and we die by it. When it comes to passionate football fans, there is no greater example than those that live in the state of Alabama.

After taking in the beauty of the statue, my girlfriend and I decided to make our way home. We drove through the heart of campus down Hackberry Lane, then proceeded down University Boulevard. Along the way, we passed multiple groups of students posing for senior pictures, a small recompense for the graduation that was taken from them.

UA is not just important to its town. It’s also important to its state (or at least half of it). President Stuart R. Bell has repeatedly insisted that students are returning in the fall, and we can only hope that football will also be making its return.

Obviously enough, all of that is still up in the air. However, with cities like Tuscaloosa beginning to reopen, slowly but surely the hopes of seeing football in 2020 are getting brighter.

(Note: Hindsight is 20/20, but I realize that I should have taken photos of my journey. However, I highly encourage you visit the site at Manderson Landing. The statue is quite beautiful, and the dates and history provided by the city of Tuscaloosa are highly educational.)

20200316_133327

The Beatless Beat Writer is a series of stories by BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell. The series is meant to reflect on and discuss Alabama athletics and its fans in Tuscaloosa during the current pandemic.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Don McNeal

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Don McNeal

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Even If College Football Players Return June 1, Little Will Be Normal During Pandemic

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports looks at what college football players can expect when they return, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's Recruiting Class of 2021 Commitment List

A running list of all of the Crimson Tide's commitments and where they rank on the major recruiting sites

Tyler Martin

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Still on the Hot Spot (Richard Todd) vs. Opening Statements (Trent Richardson)

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Roster

The 2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Roster will remain fluid until the college football season opens

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Joe Kilgrow

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Joe Kilgrow

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Ortiz, Pou Named SEC Scholar-Athletes of the Year

The Crimson Tide tennis players were both named recipients on Monday morning

Joey Blackwell

This Week With the Crimson Tide: BamaCentral Continues to Add, Bringing You All Things Bama

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with everything from the Daily Dose to the latest news regarding the Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Talk About Home Cookin'

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 18, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin