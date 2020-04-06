The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: Why a Pragmatic Return to Action is Crucial

Even if the coronavirus pandemic suddenly ended tomorrow, it's not like the sports world would immediately return.

For example, Major League Baseball would have to go back to something the equivalent to spring training. Basketball players would need something similar for the NBA to resume its season. Hockey might consider simply going to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It would take a while, and a pragmatic return to action would be essential for the athletes' health and well-being.

That's the primary subject on the latest edition of the Coronavirus + Sports podcast, which also includes a weekend recap, plus @lmechegaray chats with contributor @brianburnsed on his investigative piece about the pandemic's lasting effects on an athlete's physical condition.

Listen/Subscribe:

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1503391421

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5BWP4CkzC9cknBvc8MFSFj

RSS: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/siplussports

College football

Sports Illustrated wrapped up its eight-part Position U series that named Alabama not only Running Back, but Linebacker U and Defensive Line U as well.

Scoring was based on alumni who entered the NFL between 2010 and 2019 and were either drafted or undrafted but appeared in at least one game. Points were also awarded based for the highest achievements (MVP, All-Pro, etc.), so none of the criteria had anything to do with performance at the collegiate level.

Alabama was the only program to finish first with more than one position group:

Quarterback U.: Oklahoma

Running Back U.: Alabama

Wide Receiver U. : Clemson (Alabama fourth)

Offensive Line U.: Notre Dame (Alabama fourth)

Tight End U. Stanford (Alabama tied for ninth)

Defensive Line U.: Alabama

Linebacker U.: Alabama

Defensive Back: LSU (Alabama, second; first at safety)

Accidental Olympians

With the 202 Tokyo Games postponed, today's top athletes can't get even a sniff of gold. But there was a day when you could pick up a discus for the first time and medal almost immediately. Such was the randomness of the first modern Games, which kicked off 124 years ago today.

How different were the first modern Olympics, which held their Opening Ceremonies on April 6, 1896? Greece’s Crown Prince was often seen delivering cognac to resting athletes. The man who won the marathon downed a glass mid-race himself.

A @nytimes column ripped Princeton for sending a group of athletes to a competition at "a third-rate capital," infested with fleas, where, if any of them did "win all the prizes, it will be an honor requiring explanation."

That was the first modern Olympics.

Check out the SI Daily Cover story by Mark Bechtel.

The lighter side and other items will be added later Monday.