The Extra Point: Alabama Football's Newest Coaches

Last week, Alabama hired defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson, who was formerly at Miami. The hire comes in the wake of the departure of Jay Valai, who left the Crimson Tide to join Brent Venables at Oklahoma.

Robinson has proven that he is an excellent recruiter in multiple programs, landing Vernon Hargreaves III and Teez Tabor in back-to-back seasons at Florida. He is a Miami native and an Auburn alum, and his SEC experience makes him an extremely valuable hire for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama's defensive backs room is setting up to be a talented one, as the Crimson Tide will likely have a former five star at both corner spots in Kool-Aid McKinstry and Eli Ricks. The secondary will also return Jordan Battle, DeMarcco Hellams, Malachi Moore, and Brian Branch. Robinson will be inheriting a strong, experienced group in his first season with Alabama.

The second coaching addition for Alabama was Coleman Hutzler, who will be taking over the role of special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach. Neither position necessarily needed filling, as Drew Svoboda served as Alabama's special teams coordinator last season and Sal Sunseri served as the outside linebackers coach. Both are still with the program, so the hire of Hutzler will likely shake up the Alabama coaching staff in some way.

Hutzler spent the last season as Ole Miss’ special teams coordinator after serving as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Texas in 2020. Before that, he coached special teams and linebackers at South Carolina (2016-19), Boston College (2015), Florida (2014, 2010-11) and New Mexico (2012-13). So, the role is nothing new to him, and he will inherit talented specialists Will Reichard and James Burnip as well as a host of capable punt/kick returners.

Alabama seems to have made a valuable addition with both hires, and coach 'T-Rob' and coach Hutzler are excited to be on the Crimson Tide staff.