The Extra Point: Alabama Gymnastics Prepares for Second Road Meet at Kentucky

Alabama gymnastics faces Kentucky this weekend in Lexington, but the gymnasts should not feel worried. Kentucky has not beaten Alabama since 2019. Alabama was able t secure these wins at home and in Rupp Arena.

The Alabama gymnasts have had an interesting but fairly good season so far. With unique lineups, injuries, many freshmen, and a new head coach into the mix, the team has responded well and effectively to those changes.

By starting their season off on the right foot as they had their second-highest starting all-around in program history, they should walk into the meet against Kentucky with confidence.

Despite two falls the team had on bars last week, they were able to learn from that situation and finish strong. In a press conference last week, sophomore Lilly Hudson and freshman Gabby Gladieux agreed that the team always has each other's backs.

The support of the team is constantly there as gymnastics is a very difficult sport. While the team struggled some in their last meet, it was still a testament to show their support as they finished with nearly perfect scores on beam and floor.

Since the team's all-around score keeps improving each meet, there are high hopes that the team will hit their first 197.000 all-around score of the season. After a few mistakes last week, the team had a week of practice to learn, grow, and prepare for Kentucky. In gymnastics, failure can be the best teacher.

The competition between Alabama and Kentucky takes place in Lexington this Friday night at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be aired on SEC Network.

Watch the video at the top of the page to see BamaCentral’s Claire Yates and Katie Windham discuss the upcoming gymnastics meet between Alabama and Kentucky.