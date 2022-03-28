Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Alabama Softball Gets Its First SEC Sweep of the Season at South Carolina

The Crimson Tide utilized consistent offense and dominant pitching performances to sweep the Gamecocks.

Entering SEC play, Alabama softball was a perfect 21-0 with some impressive wins in non-conference games. The Crimson Tide was quickly brought back to earth in its series with LSU, losing the first two games. Then Kentucky came to town, and the Wildcats stole game three of the series from Alabama. 

In its most recent series, Alabama finally found a way to get the always difficult SEC sweep, besting South Carolina in three straight games. 

The Crimson Tide won 7-5 on Friday, 10-2 on Saturday, and 6-1 on Sunday. Montana Fouts picked up two wins with her performances on Friday and Sunday, with Lexi Kilfoyl dominating on Saturday. In the first two games, Alabama hit late inning home runs to take the lead on Friday and pad the lead on Saturday. 

Kaylee Tow was struggling entering the series, but she turned it around in a big way, going 7-for-11 on the weekend. Her hitting was timely as well, totaling five RBI through the three games. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kaylee Tow celebrates an out
Kaylee Tow vs Kentucky
Kaylee Tow

Alabama put together offense and pitching in every game, and that leads to big time wins. Following the efficient scoring in Columbia, Alabama is averaging six runs per game. 

Ally Shipman remains the top producer for Alabama, hitting a whopping .395 with 35 RBI through 32 games. 

The Crimson Tide now sits a 6-3 in SEC play, tied with Auburn for first in the conference. Alabama plays two in-state foes this week in Alabama State and Jacksonville State before kicking off its series against the Georgia Bulldogs at Rhoads Stadium on Friday. 

Alabama softball third baseman Ashley Prange
Alabama softball
Alabama softball center fielder Dallis Goodnight makes a catch against Kentucky.

Five-star 2023 cornerback Tony Mitchell
Recruiting

Five-Star CB Tony Mitchell Includes Alabama in his Top 5

By Tony Tsoukalas1 hour ago
Montana Fouts and Alabama infield
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Has Montana Fouts Found Her Mojo Again in the Circle?

By Tony Tsoukalas2 hours ago
Sarah Ashlee Barker
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Lands Transfer Guard Sarah Ashlee Barker

By Clayton Connick2 hours ago
Tyler Steen
All Things Bama

Top OL Transfer Target Tyler Steen Enjoys Visit to Alabama

By Tony Tsoukalas2 hours ago
032022_WSB_FoutsMo_Kentucky_KG8899
All Things Bama

Montana Fouts is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

By Joey Blackwell4 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman DJ Dale (94) reacts after making a sack during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Position Update: Defensive Line

By Christopher Walsh7 hours ago
Polly Mack
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, March 28, 2022

By Clayton Connick14 hours ago
032722_WBB_AbramsMe_SDSU_JH5056
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball's Season Ends in Heartbreaking Fashion

By Blake Byler20 hours ago