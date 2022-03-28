The Extra Point: Alabama Softball Gets Its First SEC Sweep of the Season at South Carolina

Entering SEC play, Alabama softball was a perfect 21-0 with some impressive wins in non-conference games. The Crimson Tide was quickly brought back to earth in its series with LSU, losing the first two games. Then Kentucky came to town, and the Wildcats stole game three of the series from Alabama.

In its most recent series, Alabama finally found a way to get the always difficult SEC sweep, besting South Carolina in three straight games.

The Crimson Tide won 7-5 on Friday, 10-2 on Saturday, and 6-1 on Sunday. Montana Fouts picked up two wins with her performances on Friday and Sunday, with Lexi Kilfoyl dominating on Saturday. In the first two games, Alabama hit late inning home runs to take the lead on Friday and pad the lead on Saturday.

Kaylee Tow was struggling entering the series, but she turned it around in a big way, going 7-for-11 on the weekend. Her hitting was timely as well, totaling five RBI through the three games.

Alabama put together offense and pitching in every game, and that leads to big time wins. Following the efficient scoring in Columbia, Alabama is averaging six runs per game.

Ally Shipman remains the top producer for Alabama, hitting a whopping .395 with 35 RBI through 32 games.

The Crimson Tide now sits a 6-3 in SEC play, tied with Auburn for first in the conference. Alabama plays two in-state foes this week in Alabama State and Jacksonville State before kicking off its series against the Georgia Bulldogs at Rhoads Stadium on Friday.