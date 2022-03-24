Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Alabama Softball Navigating Difficult Schedule

After a 20-0 start to the season, the Alabama softball team has faced some adversity at the beginning of conference play.

Currently sitting with a record of 25-4 and ranked as the No. 4 team in the country, it has already been a terrific season for the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team. 

However, after starting the year by winning their first 20 games, the last several weeks have been challenging for the Crimson Tide and they have learned just how stiff the competition is at the top of the national rankings and in the SEC.

In their first series in conference play, Alabama dropped two out of three to the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. Next, came a rematch against the No. 2 ranked Florida State Seminoles, the team that eliminated them from the College World Series last year. It was a close game until the end but the Seminoles won 6-5.

In their latest series against No. 8 Kentucky, the Crimson Tide had a strong showing winning two out of the three contests but were defeated decidedly in the final game, 9-4, proving there's still a lot of room to improve. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

One area of the team that will look to improve and get back on track is the batting lineup. Production has been inconsistent as of late and head coach Patrick Murphy has shuffled the lineup a bit trying to find the right buttons to push in order to score some more runs.

Look for Ally Shipman and Ashley Prange, two of Alabama's best hitters this year, to lead the charge and get the Crimson Tide back on track. 

As mentioned at the beginning though, Alabama has had a terrific season and is in an excellent spot as they try to compete for a national championship. Now the Alabama softball team will head to Columbia, South Carolina where they will take on the Gamecocks in a three-game weekend series.

The first game against South Carolina will be played on Friday at 5 p.m. CT.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Katie Windham discuss Alabama's softball team and their upcoming schedule.

The Extra Point: Alabama Softball Navigating Difficult Schedule

032022_WSB_KilfoylLe_Kentucky_KG45_1
032022_WSB_GrillKa_Kentucky_KG9644
032022_WSB_GrillKa_Kentucky_KG9596
032022_WSB_FoutsMo_Kentucky_KG8899
032022_WSB_DowlingBa_Team_Kentucky_KG9512
032022_WSB_DowlingBa_team_Kentucky_KG9491

Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Alabama Spring Position Update: Quarterback

By Christopher Walsh5 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: SabanLanguage
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Sabanese

By Anthony Sisco6 hours ago
Bobby Bowden and Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 24, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas12 hours ago
Owen Diodati doubles off the right-field wall against Binghamton
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Drops Third-Straight Midweek Game

By Joey Blackwell15 hours ago
Aubrey Barnhart
All Things Bama

Strong Sixth Inning Powers Alabama Softball to 8-1 Win over UAB

By Katie Windham16 hours ago
Alabama running back Jase McClellan (21) and Alabama running back Roydell Williams (23) celebrate after McClellan returned a blocked punt for a touchdown against Mercer Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Provides Updates on Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams While Praising Alabama's Backfield

By Tony Tsoukalas18 hours ago
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said During Alabama's First Full Week of Spring Football

By Katie Windham19 hours ago
Bryce Young, 2022 spring football
All Things Bama

Photos from Alabama's Third Practice of Spring Camp

By Tony Tsoukalas19 hours ago