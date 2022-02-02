The Extra Point: Alabama Suffers Loss at No. 1 Auburn

Auburn Arena has become one of the most difficult places to play in the country, and Tuesday night was no different.

The top-ranked Auburn Tigers proved to be too much for Alabama to handle Tuesday night, as Alabama fell 100-81 inside Auburn Arena.

After losing the first matchup inside Coleman Coliseum, Alabama was eager to take another shot at one of the best teams in the country. This was the second straight game against top-4 teams, as Alabama previously defeated No. 4 Baylor at home on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide showed some fight in the early minutes, but fell behind by as many as 18 in the first half. Auburn got balanced scoring all around and Alabama continued to put them on the free throw line, where the Tigers scored a huge chunk of points.

The second half opened with a 12-2 run almost single-handedly made by Jahvon Quinerly. Alabama was able to cut the lead to as little as two points after a Jaden Shackelford three, but Auburn found its footing again and was able to pull away for the remainder of the game.

Alabama's duo of Quinerly and Shackelford were masterful, with Quinerly scoring 20 and Shackelford scoring 26. Unfortunately for Alabama, scoring from the rest of the team was almost nonexistent. Forward Noah Gurley scored 11 points in limited minutes, and was the only other player in double figures. Freshman phenom JD Davison struggled mightily, being unable to score the entirety of the game.

Alabama is now two games through the toughest three-game stretch in college basketball this season. The Crimson Tide will play yet another top-5 team on Saturday, as No. 5 Kentucky comes to Coleman Coliseum for a 7 p.m. CT tip.

