The Extra Point: Alabama Women’s Soccer Team Performance

The Crimson Tide has dominated this season and has a winning streak of 13 games.

The Crimson Tide women’s soccer team is undefeated as they are currently ranked No. 4. Their last game was against LSU with a final score of 5-0, making Alabama have a dominating winning streak.

During the game, Alabama may have felt worried after LSU appeared to have made a goal within only seconds of the first kickoff. However, the corner kick that was thought to be a goal was actually turned down by an offsides call.

Since that call was made early in the game, it gave Alabama some confidence back. Clearly, the confidence was shown on the field as the team kept attacking and scoring which secured their win.

The game had many impressive plays, especially by Kate Henderson. She went for a goal with a slide and the ball went right past LSU’s goalie, Mollee Swift. With a total of five scores in the game, the team truly showed their athletic determination.

Alabama had an outstanding shot rate against the Tigers being 24-10. The team kept shooting and kicking the ball which made the team display its consistency.

With consistent awareness and eyes locked on the ball, the team should be prepared to lock in another win against Arkansas at home on Oct. 16. The team's effort and teamwork on and off the field has led them to victory.

Watch the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Claire Yates and Katie Windham discuss Alabama women’s soccer team and what their game and performance looked like against LSU. This is The Extra Point. 

