The Extra Point: Collin Sexton's Impact on the Utah Jazz

As we are nearing the one month mark into the NBA season, several teams and players have far exceeded expectations. There are plenty examples, but one that sticks out more than the rest is the Utah Jazz.

Over the summer, Utah traded away four-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In September, the Jazz sent three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a package that included Crimson Tide Product Collin Sexton.

Sexton missed most of the 2021-22 season after suffering a torn meniscus. Sexton became a restricted free agent and wasn't looking to play in Cleveland this season.

With their two best players on other teams, the Jazz were expected to go in rebuild mode and finish near the bottom of the league. However, they are off to a shockingly great start.

Their 10-5 record has them sitting in third place of the Western Conference. They are also one of three teams with 10 wins already.

This is in part to their depth on the bench, which is led by Sexton. The guard is averaging 14 points in just 22 minutes per game. Utah currently has the most bench points in the league with 665 (second-most is 610 from the San Antonio Spurs).

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones takes a different approach when it comes to helping his team: pure defense.

The 24-year-old starter is taking command of the Pelicans defense by consistently taking on the opposing team's best player or primary ball-handler. He is also averaging over 10 points per game, while only taking about six shots each night.

New Orleans is currently 7-6, which is eighth in the Western Conference. A decent portion of their starting five, including Jones, have missed some games due to injuries. Jones' leading the defense, with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum taking on the three levels of offense makes this team one of the most underrated in the NBA.

Celtics rookie J.D. Davison signed a two-way contract over the summer with the franchise, meaning he'd spend time in the G-League with Maine before shipping up to Boston. In three games, the Maine Celtics guard has averaged 15 points, six rebounds and five assists per game.

The guard depth on the Boston Celtics is one of the best in the NBA. It may take a while for Davison to reach the big leagues, but he is on the right track.