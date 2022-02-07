The Extra Point: Highlighting Some of Alabama Baseball's Transfer Portal Additions

With just under two weeks until baseball season, here's a look at some notable transfer players that Alabama added in the offseason.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - On February 18, Alabama baseball will begin its 2022 season with a series against Xavier. Throughout the Crimson Tide roster, there will be some new Alabama players seeing the field consistently. However, those players entered the Alabama program as experience college baseball players.

Following the 2021 season, one of the biggest question marks on the Alabama roster was the catcher position, trying to replace long-time starter Sam Praytor.

That question was answered with the transfer of Dominic Tamez. Or, as BamaCentral's Joey Blackwell put it, Tamez turned that question mark into an exclamation point. Tamez spent his freshman season with the Arkansas Razorbacks before transferring to McLennan Community College. He now enters the 2022 season as Alabama's everyday catcher, with an active bat and solid defense behind the plate. Read Blackwell's full story on Tamez here.

In the outfield, Alabama added senior Tommy Seidl out of Harvard. He played in 65 games for the Crimson, and he is a valuable addition to Alabama with his stellar defense roaming the outfield as well as his lively bat from the right side of the plate. The outfield for the Crimson Tide will be one of the strengths of the 2022 team entering the season.

"I really like our outfield group, we've got a lot of athleticism," Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon said. "Certainly a strength of our team... I feel really good about that group."

On the mound, Alabama landed a Tuscaloosa native in junior Garrett McMillan. McMillan attended Hillcrest High School before playing at Shelton State Community College for the past two seasons. Along with his work on the mound, McMillan will play infield for the Crimson Tide, proving his versatility.

Hunter Furtado spent his freshman season with Wake Forest, tossing 27 strikeouts for the Demon Deacons in 25.2 innings. Furtado gives Alabama a strong left handed pitcher as the Crimson Tide will look to form its weekend rotation as the season progresses.

Just 11 days stand between Alabama baseball and its 2022 campaign, and these new faces will be contributing to the Crimson Tide cause at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.