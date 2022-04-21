The Extra Point: Newcomers Leading Alabama Softball to Success

Alabama softball's transfer additions and talented freshmen have been invaluable parts of this year's team and their success.

It was a successful week of games for the Alabama softball team as they won all five they played including a weekend sweep of the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The series against the Bulldogs was an exciting one as the Crimson Tide won the first two games on back-to-back walk-offs before a complete game shutout by Montana Fouts in the final game.

A theme that has been prevalent all season but especially in the series against Mississippi State and their doubleheader on Tuesday was the importance of the newcomers and first year players on this Crimson Tide team.

Trailing 1-0 heading to the bottom of the sixth inning in their first game against Mississippi State, freshman Megan Bloodworth hit a solo home run to tie the game up and give the Crimson Tide momentum. They would win on a walk-off wild pitch the next inning.

On Saturday, after trailing by five runs for most of the game, Alabama made a valiant comeback and once again Megan Bloodworth came through, lining a two-run double down the left field line to walk off the Bulldogs for the second night in a row. Fellow freshman Jenna Lord also had a big moment hitting a two-run home run that really ignited the Crimson Tide's comeback effort.

In Alabama's Tuesday doubleheader against North Alabama and Alcorn State, freshmen once again played a big role. In their 6-1 victory against North Alabama, Bloodworth continued her hot streak with a three-run home run while freshman Kali Heivilin hit her first career home run in the second inning.

Alabama's freshmen aren't the only newcomers who have played exceptional this year. Transfers Ally Shipman and Ashley Prange have arguably been the team's two best hitters all season.

Shipman and Prange lead the team in batting average, hitting .390 and .358 respectively, and Shipman is tied for the team lead in home runs with eight. Both have also been important members on the defensive side with Prange playing a solid third base and Shipman playing catcher forming an excellent relationship with Alabama's pitching staff.

With the postseason approaching, these newcomers will continue to be important to Alabama's success as they hope to compete for a national championship.

