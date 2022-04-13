Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Previewing Alabama Softball's Series Against Mississippi State

The Crimson Tide will look to build on last weekend's series win over Florida.

Alabama softball recently rose back to No. 2 in the polls, where they started the season, after going on the road and beating No. 6 Florida in Gainesville in a weekend series, 2-1.

The Crimson Tide sits at 33-6 on the season, with a 10-5 record in the SEC, good enough to stand alone at second place in the conference standings.

This weekend, the Crimson Tide will take on Mississippi State back in Rhoads Stadium, with games taking place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The Bulldogs are 26-14 and boast a 7-5 conference record heading into the series.

Last weekend, Alabama took down Florida in game one, 8-3, and in game two, 2-1. Game three saw the Gators finally come away with a win by a score of 12-7.

Alabama's top two pitchers, senior Montana Fouts and junior Lexi Kilfoyl, pitched excellent games in games one and two. Once game three rolled around, Florida was able to have its way with both pitchers, as well as sophomore Jaala Torrence, as all three made an appearance on Monday against the Gators.

Against Mississippi State, Alabama will need to find consistency from the circle come game three of the series. Monday saw Florida score three runs on Alabama off wild pitches, as well as many walks putting runners in scoring position. Saturday's pitcher will have to avoid putting Alabama in those position's this weekend.

Game one for the Crimson Tide against Mississippi State will begin at 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Blake Byler and Katie Windham discuss Alabama softball's upcoming series.

