Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Previewing Alabama Softball's Weekend Series vs. Florida

Coming off Lexi Kilfoyl's perfect game, the Alabama softball team has an important series against the No. 6 ranked Florida Gators.

The No. 4 ranked Alabama softball team heads into a big series this weekend against the Florida Gators looking to establish themselves at the top of the SEC.

The Crimson Tide have an overall record of 31-5 but are just 8-4 in conference play. After an almost perfect non-conference, Alabama has found competition in the SEC to be much tougher but have some momentum after two dominant wins against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Alabama dropped the first game against Georgia and was down 3-1 in the the second game but then the offense came to life and the momentum shifted. The Crimson Tide scored two in the fourth inning and then busted it open scoring six runs in the sixth, jumpstarted by a go-ahead two-run homer from outfielder Jenna Johnson. Alabama would close the game out and win 9-3, tying the series up heading into the final game.

In the rubber match, it was all Alabama as the offense once again scored nine runs and pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl threw a perfect game, shutting the Bulldogs lineup out. Kilfoyl's dominance was a great sign for Alabama and should give her and the team a lot of confidence heading into the matchup against No. 6 Florida.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lexi Kilfoyl

Lexi Kilfoyl

The series against the Gators is an important one because the two teams are normally fighting it out for the top spot in the SEC and this year is no different. Playing well this weekend would give the Crimson Tide a leg up on the Gators and potentially set them up for another SEC title.

After her perfect game, Kilfoyl will look to continue her success and form a dominant duo with Montana Fouts who will try to bounce back after a rough outing against Georgia. Both have earned run averages under two this season and have been excellent for the Crimson Tide.

On the offensive side, catcher Ally Shipman continues to lead the way. She hit a long three-run home run in the final game against Georgia bringing her to to seven on the year to go along with 43 RBIs.

The first of three games against Florida will begin on Saturday and start at 4 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Katie Windham preview Alabama softball's upcoming series against the Florida Gators.

The Extra Point: Previewing Alabama Softball's Weekend Series vs. Florida

Megan Bloodworth
Kaylee Tow
Lexi Kilfoyl celebrates perfect game
040422_WSB_ShipmanAl_Georgia_KG0091
Dallis Goodnight vs Georgia

040622_MFB_SabanNi_Practice_KG0137
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Who to Keep an Eye on in Alabama's Second Spring Scrimmage

By Joey Blackwell1 hour ago
Najee Harris against Duke, Aug. 31, 2019
All Things Bama

All Things CW: Alabama Already Throwing More to Running Backs Before Adding Jahmyr Gibbs

By Christopher Walsh2 hours ago
Eric Wolford
All Things Bama

New Contracts, Salaries Announced for Alabama Football Coaches, Support Staff

By Katie Windham3 hours ago
JoJo Earle
All Things Bama

What We're Looking to Learn from Alabama's Second Spring Scrimmage

By Tony Tsoukalas9 hours ago
April 8, 1975: Toys in the Attic by Aerosmith was released
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 8, 2022

By Katie Windham15 hours ago
Ohio Bobcats guard Mark Sears (10) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Lands First Transfer Portal Target

By Katie Windham20 hours ago
Alabama receiver Agiye Hall.
All Things Bama

Alabama WR Agiye Hall Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Tony Tsoukalas22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-07 at 2.44.17 PM
All Things Bama

Alabama TE Caden Clark Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Tony TsoukalasApr 7, 2022