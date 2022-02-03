The Extra Point: Robinson Jr., Mathis Representing Alabama at Senior Bowl

Brian Robinson Jr. and Phidarian Mathis are looking to improve their NFL draft stock this week at the Senior Bowl.

With National Signing Day being this week, there's a lot of buzz about another stellar Alabama football recruiting class and all of the talented players that are coming into the program.

However, for two former Alabama players, this week is about getting ready for their football careers at the next level as their time playing for the Crimson Tide has come to an end.

Brian Robinson Jr. and Phidarian Mathis are representing Alabama football this week at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. At the Senior Bowl, prospects looking to enter the NFL after their college careers go through a week-long event of practices and drills looking to impress NFL teams and improve their draft stock. Finally, the week culminates with the Senior Bowl game which will take place on Saturday.

Robinson Jr., a Tuscaloosa native, spent five years at Alabama as a running back and was an instrumental part of this year's team. As the lead back this year, Robinson Jr. rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns. Over his career, he finished with a total of 2,704 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Robinson Jr. is looking to show NFL scouts his strength with the ball and ability to run through tackles. While he certainly has some deficiencies, Robinson Jr. is a hard runner and proved he could compete at a high level this year.

On the other side of the ball, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis is looking to show that his fantastic senior season will translate to the next level. Mathis recorded nine sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss this year and was a consistent disruption in the backfield.

Mathis will also be showcasing his strength as an interior lineman and the ability to be a force in the middle. With his impressive finish to his college career, some experts are projecting him to go as high as the second round in the NFL draft.

Both Robinson Jr. and Mathis will both play for the American team on Saturday in the Senior Bowl game starting at 1:30 p.m. CT on NFL Network.

