The Extra Point: What Are Alabama's Chances of Landing Jordan Addison?

Last season's Biletnikoff Award winner is the one of the highest touted prospects in the transfer portal.

Last month, the college football world was sent into a frenzy when Biletnikoff Award winner and Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison was reported to be entering the transfer portal and transferring to USC for a lucrative NIL deal. 

Since the original report, Addison has officially entered the portal, but has yet to announce a transfer to USC like many originally expected. Many schools have been linked to the 6-foot, 175-pound rising junior, Alabama being included. 

Last season, Addison caught 100 passes and accumulated 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns catching passes from Steelers first round draft pick Kenny Pickett en route to Pitt's ACC Championship season. He was awarded the Biletnikoff Award for being college football's most outstanding wide receiver over the likes of Alabama's Jameson Williams, and Purdue's David Bell, who both went in the first two days of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Addison took an official visit to Texas last week to visit with head coach and former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. After his Texas visit, he visited USC and head coach Lincoln Riley.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Addison is expected to visit Alabama sometime in the future before making his decision. 

If Alabama were to land Addison, he would join two wide receivers who have transferred into Tuscaloosa since the conclusion of the 2021 season. Those would include former Georgia Bulldog Jermaine Burton and former Louisville Cardinal Tyler Harrell. He would also join a talented returning receiving corps that boasts the talents of rising sophomores Ja'Corey Brooks, JoJo Earle, and Christian Leary, among many others.

It seems to be a three-team race for Addison as it currently stands with Texas, USC, and Alabama. According to The Athletic, Addison worked out with Alabama quarterback and reigning Hesiman Trophy winner Bryce Young in southern California nearly two weeks ago.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Blake Byler and Joey Blackwell discuss Jordan Addison's transfer decision.

Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) bows in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange in the third quarter at the Carrier Dome.
Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) warms up before the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Heinz Field.
Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs after a catch against the Michigan State Spartans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rolls out to pass as Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) applies pressure during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
