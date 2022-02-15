The Extra Point: Where Alabama Basketball Stands in the NCAA Tournament

Back in the top 25, Alabama basketball is looking to close the season strong and position themselves for a good seed in the NCAA Tournament.

As the days pass and the calendar inches ever closer to March, teams across college basketball are rounding into form and jockeying for position as March Madness and the NCAA Tournament are on the horizon.

With Selection Sunday less than a month away now, each game is crucial and a big run could go a long ways towards success come March.

The Alabama Crimson Tide currently sit at 16-9 overall and 6-6 in the SEC with six games left to play in the regular season. After two wins in a row, Alabama is ranked as the No. 25 team in the nation and is firmly positioned to be a team playing in the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide is the No. 21 team in the NET rankings which are used by the tournament selection committee to help determine seeding. On the year, they have amassed six Quad 1 wins and beaten four teams in the top 10 of the NET rankings: Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston, and Tennessee.

While the nine losses are higher than most of the top teams, Alabama has the No. 1 strength of schedule in the assessment of the NET rankings.

Both ESPN's Joe Lunardi and Sports Illustrated's Bracketology have the Crimson Tide projected as a No. 5 seed which means their spot in the big dance is fairly safe as of now.

Moving forward, Alabama will look to finish out conference play strong and will have several opportunities to improve their standing in the NCAA Tournament. On Saturday, Alabama will travel to play No. 4 ranked Kentucky in Lexington and will close the regular season on the road against an LSU team that is the No. 16 team in the NET rankings.

With these big games and the SEC Tournament to finish the year, the Crimson Tide will look to gain some momentum and give themselves a chance to follow in the footsteps of last year's team and make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

