The Extra Point: Who Could be Alabama's Next Great WR Duo?

With Jameson Williams and John Metchie III off to the NFL draft, Alabama will be looking for several players to emerge and continue the success at the wide receiver position.

Over the past three seasons Alabama has had some of the most talented wide receiver duos college football has ever seen.

First, it was Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs. Next, it was Jaylen Waddle and Heisman trophy winner Devonta Smith. Finally, this past season it was Jameson Williams and John Metchie III who both surpassed 1,000 yards on the year. 

The first four wide receivers listed were all selected in the first round of the NFL Draft and Williams and Metchie are expected to hear their names called early in this year's draft although injuries sustained late last season may cause one or both of them to be taken after the first round. 

Heading into the 2022 season, Alabama and quarterback Bryce Young are hoping to find the next great wide receiver duo to play for the Crimson Tide. 

Here's a look at some of the players who could be the next in line to continue Alabama's success at wide receiver:

Jermaine Burton, Jr.

Jermaine Burton

 Burton spent his first two years at Georgia where he amassed a total of 901 yards and eight touchdowns while also winning a national championship last season. Looking for an expanded role, Burton entered the transfer portal and and decided to take his talents to Tuscaloosa and play for the Crimson Tide. Burton is an athletic, fluid wide receiver who has sure hands and is a good route runner. He seems to have already formed a good connection with Bryce Young and will look to become his favorite target this season.

Tyler Harrell, Jr. 

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Tyler Harrell (8) runs the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Syracuse 41-3.

Another transfer portal addition, Harrell played last season for the Louisville Cardinals catching 18 passes for 523 yards and six touchdowns. Harrell has elite speed and big play ability making him a candidate to step into the role that Jameson Williams played for the Crimson Tide offense. He averaged an impressive 29.06 yards per catch last season.

Ja'Corey Brooks, So.

JaCorey Brooks

After seeing limited playing time for most of last season, Brooks caught the biggest pass of the season in the Iron Bowl and scored another touchdown in Alabama's playoff win against Cincinnati. Brooks sustained an injury this spring and has missed practice but has proven he can make plays for the Crimson Tide and will seek to have a more prominent role when the season kicks off.

Traeshon Holden, Jr.

Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) celebrates after Alabama scored a touchdown against Georgia during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Holden caught 21 passes for 239 yards and a single touchdown in his sophomore season at Alabama. Standing at 6-foot-3, Holden is a big wide receiver who has good athletic traits. He has struggled with some inconsistency in his short career with the Crimson Tide but will have a chance to prove himself in the upcoming season.

Christian Leary, So.

Christian Leary celebrates touchdown in 2022 A-Day game

Leary only caught two passes his freshman year for four yards and one touchdown. However, he has had a good spring practice and caught a long touchdown pass in Alabama's A-Day game. Leary is another wide receiver with elite speed and is dangerous with the ball in his hands. 

While a lot is unknown about Alabama's wide receivers, there are several talented players who will be looking to break out and continue the production the Crimson Tide has seen at that position in previous years.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Joey Blackwell discuss which players could be the next great Alabama wide receivers. 

