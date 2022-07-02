Skip to main content

Third Baseball Zane Denton Announces Transfer Destination, Staying in SEC

The Crimson Tide's rock at third base is heading to one of Alabama's biggest rivals, and closer to home.

Alabama's starting third baseman last season, Zane Denton, announced his transfer destination on Saturday, and he isn't just going to another Southeastern School, but one of Alabama's stanchest rivals. 

Denton, who hails from Brentwood, Tenn., and attended Ravenwood High School, is heading to Tennessee. 

For his announcement, he simply posted "I'm coming home" with a Tennessee logo on instagram. 

The Volunteers are coming off a season they went 57-9 and won the league title going away. However, despite being the top-seeded team in the NCAA Tournament, Tennessee lost to Notre Dame in the Knoxville Super Regional. 

Denton was named to the Newcomer All-SEC Team and SEC All-Defensive Team in 2021. 

This past season he batted .263 with 61 hits, 35 runs and a team-leading 48 RBI. His 13 home runs also topped the Crimson Tide, including five against SEC competition, along with his 112 total bases. He was third in doubles and slugging percentage. 

Denton was also a defensive staple. With just four errors, he had a fielding percentage of .971.

"He’s just one of those guys that’s got the hitting gene — that is just a pure hitter," Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon said during the 2022 season. "He’s done a really good job of developing his body here, developing some athleticism and becoming a much better defensive player. He’s also grown as a person and achieved success at a high level in the classroom, which we as a staff are proud of.”

Denton will be a senior with two years of eligibility. 

