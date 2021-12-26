This Week with the Crimson Tide: December 27-January 2, 2022

Somehow, someway, we are entering the year 2022 this week. Which, of course, means an action-packed week for Alabama athletics.

Alabama men's and women's basketball will enter SEC play after a long stretch of non-conference games. Oh yeah, and Alabama football will play in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff.

Things will look a little different this week in Texas for Alabama football, as more COVID-19 regulations have been implemented regarding the current situation of the virus. Nevertheless, the team will begin their travel on Dec. 26.

No. 1 Alabama will face off with No. 4 Cincinnati in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, kicking off at 2:30 p.m. CT in At&T Stadium in Arlington. The outcome will determine who gets a spot in the national championship to be played in Indianapolis on Jan. 10.



Alabama men's basketball had an interesting non-conference stretch to say the least, including victories over two defending final four teams and three losses to unranked opponents.

As the schedule continues to prove for the Crimson Tide, the competition does not get any easier.

No. 10 Alabama (9-3) will play No. 19 Tennessee (9-2) in Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday, Dec. 29 to open the SEC season for Nate Oats and company. The game will be aired on ESPN2, and tip off is set for 8 p.m. CT.

Alabama women's basketball had an impressive non-conference run, and the Crimson Tide has not lost since before Thanksgiving (7-game win streak).

However, Alabama faces the challenge of not having played since Dec. 13 due to two COVID cancellations. So, the Crimson Tide will jump into SEC play on the road Thursday (Dec. 30) .

Alabama (9-2) will head to Knoxville to challenge No. 7 Tennessee (9-1) in the SEC opener for both squads. The game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network +.

Alabama women's basketball will then close out the week for Alabama athletics with an always important game with Auburn (8-3) on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 2). The Iron Bowl of women's hoops will tip off at 4 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum, airing on SEC Network.