This Week with the Crimson Tide: January 2-9, 2022

Here's what to watch in Alabama athletics for the first full week of the new year.

The year 2021 came and went, and it will go down in history as one of the best years for Alabama athletics of all-time.

And now, the Crimson Tide is set up to do it all over again.

Just like last season, Alabama football is ranked No. 1 and will play for a national title to open the new year. The Crimson Tide overpowered the Cincinnati Bearcats in AT&T Stadium, utilizing the run game and a solid defensive effort in the 27-6 victory.

The team will head back to Tuscaloosa to prepare for the rematch with No. 3 Georgia, this time to be played in Indianapolis.

No. 19 Alabama men's basketball had a positive start to its SEC schedule, defeating No. 14 Tennessee 73-68 in Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide will now hit the road for its first road SEC action of the season, taking on Florida in Gainesville at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, January 6, airing on ESPN2.

Alabama will then head to Columbia, Missouri for a matchup with the Tigers on Saturday. The game will tip off at 2:30 p.m. CT, and it will air on SEC Network.

Alabama women's basketball gave No. 7 Tennessee a run for its money early on in their matchup last Thursday, but the Crimson Tide fell 62-44. Kristy Curry will look to turn it around as Auburn will be in Coleman Coliseum on Sunday afternoon (January 2) at 4 p.m. CT, Alabama's SEC home opener.

Alabama will follow it up with another home game against Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Thursday night, airing on SEC Network+. Then, the Crimson Tide will be back on the road headed to Athens to take on Georgia, tipping off at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday on SEC Network.

Alabama swimming and diving will be busy on the road this week, as the Crimson Tide will participate in the Tennessee Diving Invitational from Monday to Thursday in Knoxville. Alabama will then have a one day event competing at Georgia on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. CT in Athens.

And lastly, but certainly not least, the defending SEC champion Alabama Gymnastics squad will begin their season on Sunday. The Crimson Tide will travel to compete at Oklahoma at 12 p.m. CT, airing on ESPN2.

Safe to say that Alabama athletics has a lot to look forward to in the new year, and it will be off to a busy start.