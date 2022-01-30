Skip to main content

This Week with the Crimson Tide: January 31-February 6, 2022

Here's the outlook for Alabama athletics as we enter the month of February.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama athletics will enter the month of February with some momentum following a win for Alabama men's basketball over No. 4 Baylor in an electric atmosphere in Coleman Coliseum, and the beginning of more spring sports is right around the corner. 

Alabama Men's Basketball

• Tuesday: at Auburn, Auburn, Ala., 8 p.m. CT, ESPN Live Audio

• Saturday: Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. CT, ESPN Live Audio Live Stats

012922_MBB_ShackelfordJa_Baylor_6413
012922_MBB_HoltJu_Baylor_6455
012922_MBB_GaryJu_Baylor_2144

Alabama Women's Basketball

• Thursday: at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., 6 p.m., SEC Network+

• Sunday: at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m., SEC Network

012322_WBB_SuttonTa_Auburn_SL01367
012322_WBB_WadeWarrenKh_Auburn_SL01357
012322_WBB_DavisBr_Auburn_SL01372

Alabama Gymnastics

Friday: Western Michigan & UNC, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7:30 pm CT, SEC Network

Lexi Graber on beam
Dana Duckworth and Luisa Blanco
Shaina Adams on bars

Alabama Men's Tennis 

• Saturday: Memphis, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT

• Saturday: UAB, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT

Alabama Women's Tennis

Saturday: at Tulane, New Orleans, La., 1 p.m. CT

Alabama Swimming and Diving

Friday-Saturday: at Auburn Invitational, Auburn, Ala., All Day

Alabama swimming and diving team after beating LSU, November 5, 2021
Alabama swimming team vs. LSU

Alabama Track and Field, Cross Country

Friday-Saturday: at Charlie Thomas Invitational, Indoor Track & Field, College Station, Texas, All-Day

Alabama baseball held its first string of practices of the year, as the Crimson Tide scrimmaged on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Sewell-Thomas Stadium will be ready to roll in just under three weeks. 

Alabama Baseball Scrimmage - 2022
Alabama Baseball Scrimmage - 2022
Alabama Baseball Scrimmage - 2022

Alabama softball has also been practicing, and its season begins on February 11 on the road. 

Alabama had multiple high profile recruits in town this past weekend, and National Signing Day for the class of 2022 will be on Wednesday. Check out BamaCentral's Recruiting page to see more of what's to come from the Crimson Tide on the recruiting trail. 

Jahlil Hurley

012922_MBB_QuinerlyJah_Baylor_2180
