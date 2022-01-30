This Week with the Crimson Tide: January 31-February 6, 2022
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama athletics will enter the month of February with some momentum following a win for Alabama men's basketball over No. 4 Baylor in an electric atmosphere in Coleman Coliseum, and the beginning of more spring sports is right around the corner.
Alabama Men's Basketball
• Tuesday: at Auburn, Auburn, Ala., 8 p.m. CT, ESPN Live Audio
• Saturday: Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. CT, ESPN Live Audio Live Stats
Alabama Women's Basketball
• Thursday: at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., 6 p.m., SEC Network+
• Sunday: at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m., SEC Network
Alabama Gymnastics
Friday: Western Michigan & UNC, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7:30 pm CT, SEC Network
Alabama Men's Tennis
• Saturday: Memphis, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT
• Saturday: UAB, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT
Alabama Women's Tennis
Saturday: at Tulane, New Orleans, La., 1 p.m. CT
Alabama Swimming and Diving
Friday-Saturday: at Auburn Invitational, Auburn, Ala., All Day
Alabama Track and Field, Cross Country
Friday-Saturday: at Charlie Thomas Invitational, Indoor Track & Field, College Station, Texas, All-Day
Alabama baseball held its first string of practices of the year, as the Crimson Tide scrimmaged on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Sewell-Thomas Stadium will be ready to roll in just under three weeks.
Alabama softball has also been practicing, and its season begins on February 11 on the road.
Alabama had multiple high profile recruits in town this past weekend, and National Signing Day for the class of 2022 will be on Wednesday. Check out BamaCentral's Recruiting page to see more of what's to come from the Crimson Tide on the recruiting trail.