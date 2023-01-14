5 Non-Random Thoughts About Nick Saban, Alabama, Basketball and NCAA: All Things CW

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ...

Take 5

It's been a busy, hectic week for the Alabama Crimson Tide, so here are five things that had our attention but we just couldn't get to until now:

1. Funny, no one mentions this part ....

Social media blew up Monday night when those who were still watching the national championship game saw an interesting moment between Nick Saban ESPN analyst David Pollack at halftime.

Pollack, of course, went to Georgia and was thrilled with what was happening the game. He also has a bit of a history of not being the most tactful or holding back.

So when he praised his alma matter, and then took it a step further by declaring Georgia’s continued dominance proved that the program has taken over college football (the score was 38-7, of course he's going to say that), the look on Saban's face told the story.

“We love the Cinderella story and we love when this comes about but this isn’t really the Cinderella ending,” Pollack said. “Georgia, obviously, we’ve seen from the past couple seasons now, really, they’ve taken hold of college football. Unbelievable job.”

Here's what I'm wondering: How many coaches would have reacted differently? To his credit, Saban didn't flinch. He was on national television and it was Georgia's night. Had he reacted in any other way the the backlash and outcry would have been enormous.

2. Brandon Miller is elite

Forget the thinking that the freshman could be a lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, top five is now more than realistic.

Last month, Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated had Brandon Miller listed as the No. 10 prospect in the draft, but he's since moved up. In his first mock that begins to factor in team fit in the lottery, the Alabama big man is at No. 4 to the Magic.

Unless something shocking happens, Victor Wembanyama of France will go first, followed by Scoot Henderson of the G League. The former, who is 7-foot-3, is being hailed as a franchise-changing prospect, and the latter could be the next great point guard.

So for Miller, the draft really starts at No. 3, and depending which team is selecting he could be in the mix.

3. Could Alabama have two lottery picks?

It's probably not likely, but forward Noah Clowney appears to be knocking on the door.

There are 14 lottery selections, and Wood is projecting the forward to go 19th to the Knicks.

"The fact he’s quite young for this draft has been noteworthy," Woo wrote. "He’s long and mobile. He blocks shots and rebounds well. And he should be able to defend multiple frontcourt spots. He can finish around the rim and has also flashed some shooting potential, which would make him massively valuable. Clowney has put himself in the one-and-done conversation and could rise from here with continued positive play."

Meanwhile, a number of college freshmen have been underperforming.

The more Alabama wins, and is in the spotlight, the chances of Clowney being a mid-level first-round pick improve.

4. It's about time. ...

Kudos to the NCAA for taking action in a couple of key areas this week.

The Division I Council voted to ban volunteer coaches in every sport, as they will be reclassified as full-time assistants. The number of countable coaches in baseball, softball and ice hockey will increase to four total in each sport, and basketball, men's and women's, will have an increase of two coaches each.

These additional coaches may engage in coaching activities but may not recruit off campus.

(So how do you think those volunteer coaches got by financially all these years? But I digress.)

The Council also updated the guidelines for the waiver process for undergraduate student-athletes who are transferring for a second time.

Each waiver request will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, but moving forward, student-athletes must meet one of the following criteria to be granted a waiver to compete immediately:

A demonstrated physical injury or illness or mental health condition that necessitated the student's transfer (supporting documentation, care plans and proximity of the student's support system will be considered), or

Exigent circumstances that clearly necessitate a student-athlete's immediate departure from the previous school (e.g., physical assault or abuse, sexual assault) unrelated to the student-athlete's athletics participation.

The Council agreed that athletics reasons (lack of playing time, position presence) and academic preferences should not warrant waiver relief. The changes will go into effect for the 2023-24 seasons.

Meanwhile, former Alabama edge rusher Eyabi Okie, who was known as Eyabi Anoma before changing his name, announced Friday that he's put his name back in the transfer portal again. Once considered one of the top prospects in the recruiting Class of 2018, Okie spent this last season at Michigan as a graduate student.

His next school will be his fifth.

5. Quick question

Who will be Alabama's best player during the 2023 football season?

Yeah, I have no idea either. Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry is the lone All-SEC selection returning among the position players.

It's going to be an interesting spring.

