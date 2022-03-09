Skip to main content

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Previewing Alabama Basketball in the SEC Tournament

Can the Crimson Tide break out of its recent slump and make a run in Tampa?

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above as we take a look at Alabama basketball as it enters the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Fla., this week. 

Looking back at Alabama's loss at LSU

Screen Shot 2022-03-05 at 1.48.56 PM
Darius Miles at LSU
Alabama Crimson Tide guard JD Davison (3) reacts after making a three point basket against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
030522_MBB_ShackelfordJa_LSU_RS6928
030522_MBB_RojasJa_LSU_RS5080
030522_MBB_OatsNa_LSU_RS5210
030522_MBB_MilesDa_LSU_RS5172

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. He earned his degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tony Tsoukalas: Tony Tsoukalas has been covering Alabama since 2016, working for the Anniston Star and Rivals before joining BamaCentral. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Tsoukalas attended the University of Alabama from 2008-12. He served as the sports editor of the student paper, The Crimson White, during his senior year. Before covering Alabama, Tsoukalas covered high school sports at The Meridian (Miss.) Star and the Victoria (Texas) Advocate. He also served as a copy editor for The Tuscaloosa News. You can find him on Twitter @Tony_Tsoukalas.

Alabama softball visits Rock Valley2
All Things Bama

Rock Valley Softball Team Video, Visit Make Big Impression on Alabama

By Edwin Stanton1 hour ago
Alabama Crimson Tide guard JD Davison (3) reacts after making a three point basket against the LSU Tigers during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Can Alabama Basketball Make a Run in Tampa at the SEC Tournament?

By Tyler Martin2 hours ago
2022 quarterback Cade Ott Carruth will be a preferred walk-on at Alabama.
All Things Bama

Alabama Adds Preferred Walk-On QB from Hewitt-Trussville

By Tony Tsoukalas2 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) guard Jaden Shackelford (5) and guard JD Davison (3) celebrate after defeating the Baylor Bears at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Previewing Alabama in the SEC Tournament

By Blake Byler3 hours ago
Alabama head coach Nate Oates addresses the crowd after their 80 to 79 win against LSU in the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship game at Bridgestone Arena Sunday, March 14, 2021 in Nashville
All Things Bama

Nate Oats' Keys to Success in Conference Tournaments

By Katie Windham5 hours ago
Cam Robinson
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 9, 2022

By Blake Byler13 hours ago
Class of 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain, right, and his mother, Kaishay, left, meet with Nick Saban.
All Things Bama

Rewinding an Eventful Recruiting Weekend at Alabama

By Tony Tsoukalas23 hours ago
Cam Robinson
Bama/NFL

Jaguars Applying Franchise Tag on Cam Robinson Might Impact Evan Neal in Draft

By Christopher Walsh23 hours ago