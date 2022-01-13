Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Bounced

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.

We're not scared to lose it all
Security throw through the wall
Future dreams we have to realize
A thousand skeptic hands
Won't keep us from the things we plan
Unless we're clinging to the things we prize

And do you feel scared? I do
But I won't stop and falter
And if we threw it all away
Things can only get better —Howard Jones 

Crimson Tikes: Bounced

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Read More

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled four books: “Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On,” “Bouncing Back,” “Out of Order” and “The Best of Crimson Tikes.”

Crimson Tikes is now featured in The Paul Bryant Museum but can also be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

The Best of Crimson Tikes: March 2021
All Things Bama

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Bounced

just now
Generic basketball
ASWA

ASWA High School Basketball Rankings: Jan. 13, 2022

2 hours ago
Alabama Sports Illustrated cover, Return to Glory, Jan. 13, 2010
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 13, 2022

7 hours ago
Linebacker Christopher Allen, Alabama practice, August 20, 2020
All Things Bama

Alabama OLB Christopher Allen Signs With Agent Ahead of NFL Draft

9 hours ago
Alabama's Phidarian Mathis in the Cotton Bowl against Cincinnati on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.
All Things Bama

Alabama DL Phidarian Mathis Announces Decision to Declare for NFL Draft

10 hours ago
Christian Harris
All Things Bama

Trending with the Tide: The Ups and Downs From Alabama's National Championship Loss to Georgia

16 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Landon Dickerson
Bama/NFL

Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: 2021 All-Alabama Team

20 hours ago
Paul Tyson
All Things Bama

Breaking Down Alabama's Transfer Announcements And What They Mean Moving Forward

23 hours ago