Throwback Thursday: 1935 Rose Bowl, Alabama vs. Stanford

The passing combination of Dixie Howell to Don Hutson sparked a 22-point second quarter as the Crimson Tide secured the first national title for head coach Frank Thomas.

Here's all you need to know about what happened in the 1935 Rose Bowl between Alabama and Stanford: Dixie Howell to Don Hutson.

Not only did the Cardinal not have an answer for the passing combination, it didn't realize that it didn't have an answer until the outcome had long been decided.

When Howell left the game in the fourth quarter after a 52-yard punt, he had accounted for 239 yards of total offense (71 yards rushing, 160 yards passing), while completing 9-of-12 passes. He also punted six times for an average of 43.8 yards, and returned four kickoffs for 74 yards en route to amassing 313 all-purpose yards.

Hutson finished the day with eight catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns as Alabama easily won 29-13 in front of 84,474 fans,

“Dixie Howell, the human howitzer from Hartford, Ala., blasted the Rose Bowl dreams of Stanford today with one of the greatest all-around exhibitions football has ever known,” was the lede written by legendary sportswriter Grantland Rice.

Here's how stunned Stanford was at Alabama's performance. Coming in, the Cardinal had given up just 21 total points all calendar year, which included the previous Rose Bowl game.

The Crimson Tide scored 22 during the second quarter, alone. Technically, it did so over 13 minutes, but Alabama completed eight-of-nine passes for 150 yards and gained another 106 yards on the ground. Howell gained 96 yards in the air on four completions to Hutson and three more to end Paul “Bear” Bryant. Howell also had a 67-yard sprint for a touchdown.

This was against a team known as the "Vow Boys," who as freshmen vowed never to lose again to USC after losing to the freshman team in 1932. They were juniors when they ran into the Crimson Tide, although did open the scoring in the game.

Recovering a fumble on the Alabama 29-yard line, Stanford made quick work of the opportunity and marched straight to a 7-0 lead.

After having the ball for just four plays during the first quarter, Alabama's offense simply took over.

Howell completed a 17-yard pass to Hutson, then threw completions of 12 and 15 yards to other receivers before Howell scored from the 5 early in the second quarter to tie the game.

At the time, the team that had been scored upon had the option to receive the subsequent kickoff, and Stanford declined as if to show Alabama's score was a fluke and to play for field possession.

It was a big mistake.

Howell started the ensuing possession with a 25-yard pass to Hutson, then passed to Bryant for 18, and then back to Hutson for five more. On fourth down with the ball on the Stanford 6, Riley Smith kicked a 22-yard field goal for a 9-7 Alabama lead.

Stanford stubbornly kicked off again.

Bigger mistake.

On the second play following the kickoff, Howell swung to his right and swerved for the sidelines and raced 67 yards for a touchdown and 16-7 lead.

Joe Riley replaced Howell at quarterback, but the results were similar. He hit Hutson with a 54-yard pass for a touchdown on Alabama’s next possession to end the half and seal Stanford's fate. There would be no comeback.

Hutson's second touchdown closed the scoring, as he caught Howell’s long spiral on the Stanford 30 and went on to notch the 59-yard touchdown.

Sportswriter Morgan Blake called Alabama the best football team he ever saw as the Crimson Tide finished 10-0 and secured the first national title for head coach Frank Thomas.