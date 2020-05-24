Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

If Olympics Don't Happen in 2021, They Could Be Completely Canceled

Christopher Walsh

The University of Alabama has numerous current and former athletes with dreams of someday competing in the Olympics.

For many, those dreams have already been put on hold. The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics were postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, as it would be impossible to gather the thousands and thousands of fans, athletes, reporters, and others in one place for two weeks.

Numerous athletes with Crimson Tide connections were trying to qualify with their home countries in track and swimming. Gymnast Shallon Olsen is on Team Canada, and former Alabama softball standout Haylie McCleney was set to play for Team USA. 

Former Crimson Tide golfer Justin Thomas was among those due to try and qualify as well. 

However, there are still concerns over whether or not the pandemic will still be an issue when the summer of 2021 rolls around, and it is still being determined whether or not a vaccine will be mandatory in order for the event to take place as currently scheduled.

Consequently, IOC chief Thomas Bach has already proclaimed that the Tokyo Olympics will be canceled if they can’t be held in 2021. 

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Bach that the organization and scheduling conflicts that would arise from postponing the Olympics again past their current date of July-Aug. 2021 would make it nearly impossible to have the summer games at all.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, believes it's possible but "not easy" for 11,000 athletes from more than 200 teams to come together in Tokyo.

"We are relying on the advice of the World Health Organization,” Bach said. “We have established one principle: to organize these Games in a safe environment for all the participants. Nobody knows what the world will look like in one year, in two months."

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics are now slated to be held from July 24 to Aug. 9.

For more Olympics coverage, check out these SI links:

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Steve Sloan

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Steve Sloan

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 24, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The 2011 National Champions

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the 2011 national champions

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Tommy Wilcox

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with former All-American safety Tommy Wilcox

Christopher Walsh

How Many Rushing Yards Will Former Alabama Running Back Derrick Henry Post in 2020?

The Sports Illustrated fantasy and gambling team debate the over/under rushing yards for Derrick Henry this season

Christopher Walsh

SI Cover Tournament: Super Bowl Hero Joe Namath vs. Who's No. 1?

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

Even Though It Can't Host A Super Regional This Weekend, Alabama Softball In Position To Come Back Even Stronger

With all seven seniors coming back, Alabama coach Patrick Murphy is poised to have a deeper, more talented roster next season

Christopher Walsh

Where Are They Now: Major Ogilvie

BamaCentral took the time to catch up with the former Alabama running back who played under coach Paul "Bear" Bryant

Joey Blackwell

by

MASims

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 23, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

Breaking: SEC To Allow Football, Basketball Players Back On Campus June 8

With NCAA ending on-campus moratorium, first Alabama athletes can return to campus in two weeks

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin