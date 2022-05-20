Tuscaloosa Regional Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Softball vs. Chattanooga

Updates, stats and analysis from Rhoads Stadium for the Crimson Tide's first game of the NCAA Tournament.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The NCAA Tournament is finally here which means the slate is wiped clean. What happened in the past no longer matters, and each team is trying to get to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series.

The sixth-seeded Crimson Tide kicks off the NCAA Tournament against Chattanooga. It is also the first game of the Tuscaloosa Regional.

Alabama lost five of its last eight games coming into the tournament, but the program holds an NCAA record 43 straight games won in regional play.

First pitch for the Tide and Mocs is scheduled for 3 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Top 2

MID 2: Alabama 0, Chattanooga 0

Salter makes quick work of Chattanooga after the single.

Another leadoff single for the Mocs, this time from Lipari.

Bottom 1- Alabama batting

END 1: Alabama 0, Chattanooga 0

The walk is the only baserunner from the Crimson Tide. No hits or runs for Alabama in the first.

Prange walks on four pitches to give Alabama a one-out baserunner.

Goodnight strikes out in her first appearance as the leadoff batter in over a month.

Top 1- Chattanooga batting



MID 1: Alabama 0, Chattanooga 0

A flyout and groundout retire the next to batters on two pitches, and nothing comes of the leadoff single. Salter needs just five pitches to get through the first inning.

A sac bunt moves the runner over to second with one out.

Coltharp singles up the middle on the next pitch for a leadoff single for Chattanooga.

First pitch from Salter is a ball, and this game is underway from Rhoads.

Pregame

Both Jaala Torrence and Alex Salter are warming in the bullpen, but Salter gets the nod in the circle.

Dallis Goodnight gets her first spot in the leadoff spot since April 11.

Aubrey Barnhart is making just her 10th start of the year and first since April 23 against Texas A&M.

Alabama Starting Lineup (41-11) Photo | Alabama softball 1. Dallis Goodnight- CF Photo | SEC 2. Ashley Prange- 3B Photo | SEC 3. Bailey Dowling- SS Alabama Athletics 4. Ally Shipman- C Alabama Athletics 5. Jenna Lord- RF Alabama Athletics 6. Kaylee Tow- 1B Alabama Athletics 7. Megan Bloodworth- 2B Alabama Athletics 8. Aubrey Barnhart- DP Photo | SEC 9. Jenna Johnson- LF Alabama Athletics Starting Pitcher- Alex Salter (4-0, 2.24)

Chattanooga Starting Lineup (29-25)

1. Emily Coltharp- 2B

2. Kailey Snell- SS

3. Reagan Armour- DP

4. Acelynn Sellers- 1B

5. Olivia Lipari- LF

6. Kailia Phillips- 3B

7. Presley Williamson- C

8. Gracey Kruse- CF

9. Adison Keylon- RF

Starting pitcher- Brooke Parrott (15-7, 2.48 ERA)