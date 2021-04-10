Tyler Ras’ Career-Long Start Leads Alabama Baseball to 5-3 Win at Texas A&M

The junior right-hander tossed 7.1 innings to help the Crimson Tide pick up the win in the series opener

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Tyler Ras gave Alabama 7.1 innings of three-run baseball to lead the Crimson Tide to a 5-3 win over Texas A&M on Friday evening at Blue Bell Park. The series-opening win moved UA to 17-12 overall, including 3-7 in Southeastern Conference play.

“Tonight was a typical SEC Friday night game," Alabama coach Brad Bohannon said postgame. Their starter was outstanding, and Tyler Ras matched him. We got some clutch hits and made a couple of great defensive plays for the win. This was just a really complete game by our guys against a good Texas A&M team.”

Ras (5-1) picked up his team-high fifth win with Friday night’s standout start. The junior tossed 7.1 frames, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Ras then handed the ball over to Chase Lee. Alabama’s closer earned his third save of the season with 1.2 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out one in the process.

The Crimson Tide’s offensive effort was led by Peyton Wilson and his 4-for-5 showing. Wilson added two RBI, a run scored and one stolen base to his stat line. Owen Diodati also posted a multi-hit game, finishing 3-for-4 with a run scored and one RBI, which was the go-ahead run on Friday.

How It Happened

B1 | The Aggies doubled to start the game before Will Frizzell got A&M on the board in the next at-bat with a two-run home run. (2-0, Texas A&M)

T3 | Owen Diodati led off with a single and Caden Rose followed with a hit-by-pitch to put two on. Both runners then moved into scoring position on a perfect sacrifice bunt from Jim Jarvis. Peyton Wilson was next, with the sophomore evening things up on a two-RBI single up the middle. (2-2)

T6 | Alabama took the lead thanks to a two-out RBI-single from Diodati. The sophomore brought home Sam Praytor, who led off the sixth with a single and moved to second on an infield groundout. (3-2, Alabama)

T7 | Jarvis began the inning with a double to left and moved to third on a single from Wilson. One out later, Zane Denton sent a ball deep to right for a sacrifice fly to add to the Tide lead. (4-2, Alabama)

B8 | Frizzell homered for a second time on the night to make it a one-run game. (4-3, Alabama)

T9 | Wilson began the inning with a single and moved into scoring position on a sac bunt. A flyout to deep right field moved Wilson to third before a wild pitch allowed him to score. (5-3, Alabama)

Postgame Notes

Tyler Ras tossed a career-long 7.1 innings in tonight’s start. His previous best for innings was 6.0, which he had on four occasions, most recently against Ole Miss in game one of the March 26 doubleheader.

Chase Lee recorded his 10th straight scoreless appearance this season and his 12th overall dating back to last season’s outing against South Alabama on March 3.

Lee has posted 18.2 scoreless frames to start 2021 and 25.1 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to Feb. 29, 2020, against Harvard.

Peyton Wilson matched his career-high total for hits with four on the night. Wilson has recorded four hits on two other occasions, most recently against Ole Miss on March 27 of this season.

The four-hit night was Wilson’s 14th multi-hit effort of the season and his sixth in conference play.

With his 4-for-5 night, Wilson extended his hitting streak to nine games. Across that stretch, the sophomore is batting .465 (20-43) with two doubles, a triple and three home runs to go with eight RBI, seven runs scored and four stolen bases.

Wilson also extended his hitting streak in SEC play to seven straight contests. During that stretch, he is batting .500 (17-34) with two doubles, three homers, eight RBI, five runs scored and four stolen bases.

Alabama and Teas A&M return to the diamond tomorrow afternoon for game two of the series. Saturday’s matchup will feature a pair of right-handers in Dylan Smith for the Crimson Tide and Bryce Miller for Texas A&M. Saturday’s matchup is scheduled for a 2 p.m. CT first pitch on SEC Network+.