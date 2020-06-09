Bama Central
Tyrell Shavers Transferring to Mississippi State

Alabama Athletics

Joey Blackwell

Former Alabama wide receiver Tyrell Shavers has announced that he will be transferring to Mississippi State. Shavers will be a graduate transfer under Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach, and will be eligible to play immediately.

Shavers’ announcement came via Twitter on Monday evening:

Shavers still has two years of eligibility remaining.

During his time in Tuscaloosa, Shavers did not see much action. As a redshirt sophomore in 2019, he played in 13 games, most regularly on special teams. The highlight of Shavers’ career with the Crimson Tide was against Texas A&M last season when he blocked a punt and returned it two yards for a touchdown.

On the offensive side of the ball, Shavers accounted for one reception for 20 yards and a 14-yard rush attempt, ironically against his new team in Mississippi State.

Former Alabama offensive tackle Scott Lashley also transferred to Mississippi State this offseason.

Shavers joins four other Crimson Tide players who have transferred this offseason including Lashley at Mississippi State, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland), running back Jerome Ford (Cincinnati) and cornerback Nigel Knott (East Carolina).

