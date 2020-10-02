SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

University of Alabama Positive COVID-19 Cases Continue to Trend Downwards

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama System released its weekly COVID-19 updated on Friday afternoon with the case numbers continuing to trend downwards.

According to UA's COVID-19 Dashboard, a total of 24 positive tests were recorded this week, bringing the university's totals since testing began to 2,533.

A total of 888 students at the University of Alabama were tested. Last week, 48 students tested positive, with this week's number of positive tests resulting in exactly a 50-percent drop.

“The most recent results from our randomized testing program, which is designed to identify potential campus spread early, remain below 1%,” said Dr. Richard Friend, dean of UA's College of Community Health Sciences. “We will continue to closely monitor our entire testing platform to assure accurate reporting of all positive cases."

The addition of 24 positive cases brings the student total of active cases on campus to 41.

Comparatively, University of Alabama at Birmingham and University of Alabama in Huntsville reported 19 and 12 new cases among students, respectively.

Regarding faculty and staff, only nine new cases were reported, bringing the total of positive cases to 251.

UAB reported eight new cases among faculty and staff while UAB reported one.

With only 41 active cases on UA's campus its isolation spaces are now filled to just 2.06 percent capacity.

Here is a full copy of the release posted on UA's COVID-19 Dashboard:

Screen Shot 2020-10-02 at 4.19.16 PM
THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Great news!

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Corner: JD Davison to Announce Over Weekend, Elite 2021 DE Names Alabama Among Finalists

Saturday could see a huge addition to the Crimson Tide men's basketball program

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Up, Up and Away

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Alabama Aims for Latest Upgrades, Including to Bryant-Denny Stadium, to be a Giant Step Forward

In addition to being the home opener, Texas A&M at Alabama will wrap up the first phase of the massive Crimson Standard initiative

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 4: Josh Jacobs

Everything you need for Week 4 in fantasy football, including who to play and who to sit

Christopher Walsh

All Thing Bama Podcast: Breaking Down Texas A&M with Aggies Reporter Travis Brown

The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 2, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Denture Plan

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban Discusses Texas A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond and Offensive Balance on 'Hey Coach'

Nick Saban hops on the radio waves to preview Alabama football's upcoming home opener against the Aggies

Joey Blackwell

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era, No. 76-80

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Players in the NFL Week 4 Tracker: Tim Williams Added to Seahawks' Practice Squad

There could be double-digit former Crimson Tide players squaring off when Baltimore visits Washington

Kristi F. Patick