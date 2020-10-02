University of Alabama Positive COVID-19 Cases Continue to Trend Downwards

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama System released its weekly COVID-19 updated on Friday afternoon with the case numbers continuing to trend downwards.

According to UA's COVID-19 Dashboard, a total of 24 positive tests were recorded this week, bringing the university's totals since testing began to 2,533.

A total of 888 students at the University of Alabama were tested. Last week, 48 students tested positive, with this week's number of positive tests resulting in exactly a 50-percent drop.

“The most recent results from our randomized testing program, which is designed to identify potential campus spread early, remain below 1%,” said Dr. Richard Friend, dean of UA's College of Community Health Sciences. “We will continue to closely monitor our entire testing platform to assure accurate reporting of all positive cases."

The addition of 24 positive cases brings the student total of active cases on campus to 41.

Comparatively, University of Alabama at Birmingham and University of Alabama in Huntsville reported 19 and 12 new cases among students, respectively.

Regarding faculty and staff, only nine new cases were reported, bringing the total of positive cases to 251.

UAB reported eight new cases among faculty and staff while UAB reported one.

With only 41 active cases on UA's campus its isolation spaces are now filled to just 2.06 percent capacity.

