UA President Issues Ultimatum to Students

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama president Dr. Stuart R. Bell issued an ultimatum in the form of an email to students on Sunday afternoon.

Over the past week since students have returned to campus, Tuscaloosa has become a potential hotspot for COVID-19 with students frequenting bars and restaurants and photos showing many not following proper social distancing guidelines.

"Despite the robust testing, training, health and safety measures we carefully and clearly implemented, there is an unacceptable rise in positive COVID cases on our campus," Bell said in the email.

On Friday, UA announced new protocols on campus to reduce contact between students, including all gatherings on campus and at fraternity and sorority houses.

"Make no mistake, this trend is a real threat to our ability to complete the semester on campus," Bell continued. "The solution is proven: testing, mask wearing, social distancing, personal hygiene and compliance with crowd size limits are all that are asked as we work together to complete the semester together."

In the email, Bell also announced that UAPD has now partnered with Tuscaloosa Police and will be overseeing the city's COVID-19 ordinances and enforcing UA safety guidelines. The locations where the rules will be enforced are not limited to on-campus activity and will also monitor bars, restaurants and off-campus residences.

Those that are found in violation of the policies could potentially be suspended from the university.

You can read Bell's full email to students below: