University of Alabama Sees Slight Decrease in Positive COVID-19 Cases

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama saw a slight decrease in positive COVID-19 cases this past week, the UA System announced in its weekly update of its COVID-19 Dashboard.

Alabama saw a decrease from 64 positive cases last week to 56 new cases this week among students, bringing the 2020 total number of positive cases to 2,800.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham also saw a slight decrease, lowering from 52 positive cases among students last week to 43 this past week. University of Alabama in Huntsville, however, saw an increase from 17 positive cases to 34 new positive coronavirus cases.

UAB and UAH now have a 528 and 138 positive cases reported since the start of 2020.

Among faculty and staff, Alabama saw a fairly dramatic increase in positive cases, jumping from nine positive cases last week to 25 this week. The 25 cases marks the largest single-week case count so far this year. A total of 318 faculty and staff cases have been reported at UA.

UAB and UAH also reported positive cases amongst faculty and staff, with UAB reporting 12 cases and UAH reporting just one.

Regarding occupancy of isolation dorm space, Alabama is holding at 3.28-percent capacity with 17 of 518 rooms currently occupied. UAB currently has four of 100 rooms occupied — four percent — while UAH has 13.79 percent of rooms occupied (12 of 87 rooms).

Along with the updated numbers on the UA System COVID-19 Dashboard, the system also published a statement breaking down the current coronavirus trends on the three main campuses. The UA System also noted that it still intends for its students to return to in-person classes next semester.

You can read the statement below:

UA COVID-19 Press Release - 11.06.2020
