University of Alabama Board of Trustees Approve Salaries for Nate Oats and Assistant Football Coaches

On Monday afternoon, Alabama's board of trustees approved the new salaries for the Crimson Tide's head basketball coach and 13 members of the football coaching staff

University of Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats, swimming and diving coach Margo Geer and 13 members of the Crimson Tide coaching staff's salaries and contract were approved by the school's board of trustees on Monday afternoon.

Oats, who recently agreed to a contract extension back in February, will receive $3.225 million annually. It is a raise from $2.462 million previously. His new contract will expire at the end of the 2026-2027 season.

Here are the full incentives from Oats's new deal:

For winning or sharing the regular season SEC Championship – $50,000

For winning the SEC Championship Tournament – $50,000

NCAA Tournament participation – $50,000

For each NCAA Tournament win (except with respect to wins in the Final Four) – $25,000

For each NCAA Tournament win in the Final Four semi-finals and finals – $100,000.

SEC Coach of the Year. Named SEC Coach of the Year in the SEC (Coaches or AP Vote; solo or shared) – $25,000

National Coach of the Year. Named National Coach of the Year (Coaches or AP Vote; solo or shared) – $50,000.

Among the Crimson Tide football assistants, defensive coordinator Pete Golding received a $275,000 raise, which is the highest of all assistants and moves his annual salary up to $1.5 million.

New offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien will make $1.1 million in 2021, which is $1.4 million less than Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, who last held the position at Alabama.

Offensive line coach Doug Marrone, who replaced Kyle Flood, will make $755,000, which is $105,00 more than Flood made in 2020. He is the only of the four new assistants in 2021 to make more than their predecessor, as defensive backs coach Jay Valai will make $25,000 less than Karl Scott and running backs coach Robert Gillespie will make $15,000 less than Charles Huff.

Safeties coach Charles Kelly received a $25,000 raise to $825,000 and wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins' salary moved up to $575,000 from $475,000.

Full List of Approved Salaries

Jeff Allen (head athletic trainer) - $250,000 in 2021, $260,000 in 2022, $270,000 in 2023

David Ballou (director of sports performance) - $525,000 in 2021, $550,000 in 2022

Dr. Matt Rhea (director of performance science) - $475,000 in 2021, $500,000 in 2022

Robert Gillespie (running backs coach) - $535,000 in 2021

Pete Golding (defensive coordinator) - $1.5 million in 2021, $1.6 million in 2022, $1.7 million in 2023

Charles Kelly Jr. (safeties coach) - $825,000 in 2021

Doug Marrone (offensive line coach) - $755,000 in 2021, $900,000 in 2022

Bill O'Brien (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach) - $1.1 million

Freddie Roach (defensive line coach) - $720,000 in 2021

Sal Sunseri (linebackers coach) - $695,000 in 2021

Jay Valai (defensive backs coach) - $525,000 in 2021, $550,000 in 2022

Bob Welton (director of player personnel) - $220,000 in 2021

Holmon Wiggins (wide receivers coach) - $575,000 in 2021

Margo Geer (head swimming and diving coach) - $150,000

