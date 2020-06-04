Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

University of Alabama Elects to Resume In-Person Lectures this Fall

Joey Blackwell / BamaCentral.com

Joey Blackwell

All three University of Alabama campuses are slated to resume in-person classes this fall following a vote by the universities' board of trustees on Thursday afternoon.

The resolution also calls for limited in-person learning for the summer semester, which is to begin on June 22.

Alabama switched to online learning in March due to the outbreak of COVID-19. In addition to the switch to online classes, the university's spring sporting events as well as graduation were also cancelled.

According to chancellor Finis St. John, the return to campus is dependent on cutting-edge technology including a coronavirus symptom-tracker app.

The app, developed by UAB Health Systems, requires any students or university employees to report if they have symptoms. Another app still in development would also inform users of contact tracing, helping them identify whether or not they have been in near proximity to those who have reported symptoms.

The fall semester is scheduled to begin on Aug. 19.

You can view the full resolution below:

Screen Shot 2020-06-04 at 2.08.38 PM
Screen Shot 2020-06-04 at 2.03.06 PM
Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Multiple Alabama Football Players Test Positive for COVID-19

The team will begin in-person voluntary workouts on June 8

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Is Kira Lewis Jr.'s Stock On The Rise For the 2020 NBA Draft?

Latest Sports Illustrated two-round mock has Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. as a top-15 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Just A Minute: We Could All Use A Little Keith Jackson Right Now

Even when sports are shut down, they can still give us a brief break from an overwhelming world

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Bear vs. Pride of the Tide

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Old Gray Lady, Legion Field

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Legion Field

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Throwback Thursday: Alabama's 1992 National Championship

Underdog No. 2 Alabama faced No. 1 Miami in the Sugar Bowl, and ended the Hurricanes' vice grip on college football

J. Bank

by

jblackwell

Fantasy Football Draft or Pass: Mark Ingram II and JK Dobbins

Mark Ingram II is expected to be the starter for the Baltimore Ravens, but J.K. Dobbins is the best fantasy football handcuff in 2020

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Captivated

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Alabama Basketball's Herbert Jones Returning For Senior Season

With so much uncertainty surrounding his draft status and the league's draft process for this year, Jones will return for his fourth and final season with the Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 4, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin