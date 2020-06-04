University of Alabama Elects to Resume In-Person Lectures this Fall

All three University of Alabama campuses are slated to resume in-person classes this fall following a vote by the universities' board of trustees on Thursday afternoon.

The resolution also calls for limited in-person learning for the summer semester, which is to begin on June 22.

Alabama switched to online learning in March due to the outbreak of COVID-19. In addition to the switch to online classes, the university's spring sporting events as well as graduation were also cancelled.

According to chancellor Finis St. John, the return to campus is dependent on cutting-edge technology including a coronavirus symptom-tracker app.

The app, developed by UAB Health Systems, requires any students or university employees to report if they have symptoms. Another app still in development would also inform users of contact tracing, helping them identify whether or not they have been in near proximity to those who have reported symptoms.

The fall semester is scheduled to begin on Aug. 19.

You can view the full resolution below: