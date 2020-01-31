Odds for Just About Anything you can Imagine for Super Bowl LIV

Odds courtesy of BetOnline, which lists the Kansas City Chiefs as a 1-point favorite, with the over/under at 54 points.

But if you're feeling adventurous:

Will a player be arrested in Miami after the game?

Yes +750 (15/2)

No -2000 (1/20)

Will there be a power outage in the stadium during the game?

Yes 33/1

Will Drake pick or promote a team on Instagram?

Yes -140 (5/7)

No EVEN (1/1)

Will Darrelle Revis tweet about Richard Sherman during the game?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Winner of 15th Puppy Bowl

Team Fluff -300 (1/3)

Team Ruff +200 (2/1)

Demi Lovato Length of US National Anthem

Over 2 minute 3 seconds -160 (5/8)

Under 2 minute 3 seconds +120 (6/5)?

Length of the final word "Brave"?

Over/Under 5.5

Will Demi Lovato Omit a Word From National Anthem?

Yes +900 (9/1)

No -3000 (1/30)

Which QB will be shown first during the National Anthem?

Patrick Mahomes -150 (2/3)

Jimmy Garoppolo +110 (11/10)

First Coach to be shown during National Anthem?

Andy Reid 11/10

Kyle Shanahan 6/5

Robert Saleh 11/2

No coach shown 7/2

Demi Lovato’s Microphone Color During National Anthem

Black 1/3

Silver/Grey 3/2

Any other 5/1

Will Demi Lovato Wear Nail Polish During Anthem Singing?

Yes -1750 (2/35)

No +650 (13/2)

Will fireworks be heard right after 'Bombs bursting in air'?

Yes +175 (7/4)

No -260 (5/13)

Any player raise a fist during the National Anthem?

Yes +600 (6/1)

No -1500 (1/15)

Any player take a knee during the National Anthem?

Yes +1000 (10/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will a scoring drive take less time than Anthem length?

Yes -250 (2/5)

No +170 (17/10)

Will broadcast show any members of the military?

Yes -5000 (1/50)

No +2000 (20/1)

Will Shakira and J-Lo both sing in Spanish?

Yes -500 (1/5)

No +300 (3/1)

Who will show cleavage during performance?

Both 2/5

J-Lo only 5/2

Shakira only 5/2

Neither cleavage 11/2

Will J-Lo show butt cleavage?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

Will either Shakira or J-Lo show side boob?

Yes +140 (7/5)

No -180 (5/9)

Will there be a wardrobe malfunction?

Yes +1000 (10/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will a football be used as a prop?

Yes +350 (7/2)

No -600 (1/6)

Will Jay-Z be shown during halftime show?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will Gerard Piqué be shown during halftime show?

Yes +600 (6/1)

No -1500 (1/15)

***Note: All broadcast props are from kickoff until final whistle. Halftime does not count towards wager.

Will Troy Aikman or Joe Buck speak in Spanish?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will Joe Buck or Troy Aikman say "Patriots"?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

Will they mention that Jimmy Garoppolo started with the Patriots?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Will Troy Aikman or Joe Buck say "1972 Dolphins"?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will Tom Brady be mentioned?

Yes -350 (2/7)

No +225 (9/4)

Will Joe Buck mention his dad Jack during the broadcast?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will Joe Montana be at the game and shown on the broadcast?

Yes -400 (1/4)

No +250 (5/2)

Who will be mentioned first?

Joe Montana 2/3

Jerry Rice 13/10

Steve Young 9/2

Will broadcast mention Raheem Mostert was undrafted?

Yes -150 (2/3)

No +110 (11/10)

Will they mention Colin Kaepernick?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Will they mention Alex Smith?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Total replay reviews that Mike Pereira gets wrong?

Over ½ +200 (2/1)

Under ½ -300 (1/3)

Total mentions that Super Bowl is on Groundhog Day?

Over ½ +150 (3/2)

Under ½ -200 (1/2)

Total Chains brought on to field to measure

Over/Under 1½

Will they mention or show clip/picture of Andy Reid competing in Punt/Pass/Kick Contest?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

Will they refer to Andy Reid as “Big Red”?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -1000 (1/10)

Total Mentions that Andy Reid has gone 15 years in between Super Bowls?

Over/Under ½

Which Head Coach will be mentioned 1?

Andy Reid EVEN (1/1)

Kyle Shanahan -140 (5/7)

Which Head Coach will be shown 1st?

Andy Reid -120 (5/6)

Kyle Shanahan -120 (5/6)

Will they show a clip of Chiefs in Super Bowl IV?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Will they show a clip or picture of Joe Montana playing with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Yes -120 (5/6)

No -120 (5/6)

Will they show a clip or picture of Len Dawson smoking a cigarette at Halftime of Super Bowl I?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will they show the Golden Gate Bridge?

Yes +225 (9/4)

No -350 (2/7)

Will Dan Marino highlight to be shown?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -1000 (1/10)

How many times will they show Mike Shanahan during the Broadcast?

Over/Under 1½

Will Roger Goodell be shown during broadcast?

Yes -700 (1/7)

No +400 (4/1)

Will they show highlights of Donovan McNabb throwing up in Super Bowl?

Yes +800 (8/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will Drake be shown during broadcast?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -700 (1/7)

Will Jay-Z be shown during broadcast?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Will breasts be shown on the TV Broadcast?

Yes +1000 (10/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will a fan run on the field?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -2000 (1/20)

If a fan runs on the field who will tackle them first?

Security 6/5

Player 7/4

Team staff member 5/2

Another fan 15/2

Will a "John 3:16" banner/sign be shown?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will President Trump predict winner before kickoff?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will President Trump sing along to national anthem?

Yes +200 (3/1)

No -300 (1/5)

Will President Trump tweet during the game?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Will President Trump congratulate winning team on Twitter?

Yes -500 (1/5)

No +300 (3/1)

Will President Trump call winning coach after the game?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will President Trump tweet "latinos" after the game?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will the winning team visit the White House?

Yes -500 (1/5)

No +300 (3/1)

Which will be higher?

Yardage of longest reception -200 (1/1)

Trump approval rating on 2/3/20 +150 (3/2)

Which will be higher?

Donald Trump Total Tweets on 2/3/20 +150 (3/2)

49ers Point Total -200 (1/2)

Color of Liquid Poured on Winning Head Coach

Purple 11/10

Red/Pink 11/4

Lime/Green/Yellow 4/1

Clear/Water 15/2

Orange 15/2

Blue 10/1

Who will the Super Bowl MVP Mention 1st after Getting Award?

Teammates 5/4

God/Religion 9/4

Winning City 5/1

Coach or coaches 6/1

Family 7/1

Owner 16/1