Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Odds for Just About Anything you can Imagine for Super Bowl LIV

Christopher Walsh

Odds courtesy of BetOnline, which lists the Kansas City Chiefs as a 1-point favorite, with the over/under at 54 points. 

But if you're feeling adventurous: 

Will a player be arrested in Miami after the game?

Yes +750 (15/2)

No -2000 (1/20)

Will there be a power outage in the stadium during the game?

Yes 33/1

Will Drake pick or promote a team on Instagram?

Yes -140 (5/7)

No EVEN (1/1)

Will Darrelle Revis tweet about Richard Sherman during the game?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Winner of 15th Puppy Bowl

Team Fluff -300 (1/3)

Team Ruff +200 (2/1)

Demi Lovato Length of US National Anthem

Over 2 minute 3 seconds -160 (5/8)

Under 2 minute 3 seconds +120 (6/5)?

Length of the final word "Brave"?

Over/Under 5.5

Will Demi Lovato Omit a Word From National Anthem?

Yes +900 (9/1)

No -3000 (1/30)

Which QB will be shown first during the National Anthem?

Patrick Mahomes -150 (2/3)

Jimmy Garoppolo +110 (11/10)

First Coach to be shown during National Anthem?

Andy Reid 11/10

Kyle Shanahan 6/5

Robert Saleh 11/2

No coach shown 7/2

Demi Lovato’s Microphone Color During National Anthem

Black 1/3

Silver/Grey 3/2

Any other 5/1

Will Demi Lovato Wear Nail Polish During Anthem Singing?

Yes -1750 (2/35)

No +650 (13/2)

Will fireworks be heard right after 'Bombs bursting in air'?

Yes +175 (7/4)

No -260 (5/13)

Any player raise a fist during the National Anthem?

Yes +600 (6/1)

No -1500 (1/15)

Any player take a knee during the National Anthem?

Yes +1000 (10/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will a scoring drive take less time than Anthem length?

Yes -250 (2/5)

No +170 (17/10)

Will broadcast show any members of the military?

Yes -5000 (1/50)

No +2000 (20/1)

Will Shakira and J-Lo both sing in Spanish?

Yes -500 (1/5)

No +300 (3/1)

Who will show cleavage during performance?

Both 2/5

J-Lo only 5/2

Shakira only 5/2

Neither cleavage 11/2

Will J-Lo show butt cleavage?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

Will either Shakira or J-Lo show side boob?

Yes +140 (7/5)

No -180 (5/9)

Will there be a wardrobe malfunction?

Yes +1000 (10/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will a football be used as a prop?

Yes +350 (7/2)

No -600 (1/6)

Will Jay-Z be shown during halftime show?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will Gerard Piqué be shown during halftime show?

Yes +600 (6/1)

No -1500 (1/15)

***Note: All broadcast props are from kickoff until final whistle. Halftime does not count towards wager.

Will Troy Aikman or Joe Buck speak in Spanish?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will Joe Buck or Troy Aikman say "Patriots"?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

Will they mention that Jimmy Garoppolo started with the Patriots?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Will Troy Aikman or Joe Buck say "1972 Dolphins"?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will Tom Brady be mentioned?

Yes -350 (2/7)

No +225 (9/4)

Will Joe Buck mention his dad Jack during the broadcast?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will Joe Montana be at the game and shown on the broadcast?

Yes -400 (1/4)

No +250 (5/2)

Who will be mentioned first?

Joe Montana 2/3

Jerry Rice 13/10

Steve Young 9/2

Will broadcast mention Raheem Mostert was undrafted?

Yes -150 (2/3)

No +110 (11/10)

Will they mention Colin Kaepernick?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Will they mention Alex Smith?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Total replay reviews that Mike Pereira gets wrong?

Over ½ +200 (2/1)

Under ½ -300 (1/3)

Total mentions that Super Bowl is on Groundhog Day?

Over ½ +150 (3/2)

Under ½ -200 (1/2)

Total Chains brought on to field to measure

Over/Under 1½

Will they mention or show clip/picture of Andy Reid competing in Punt/Pass/Kick Contest?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

Will they refer to Andy Reid as “Big Red”?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -1000 (1/10)

Total Mentions that Andy Reid has gone 15 years in between Super Bowls?

Over/Under ½

Which Head Coach will be mentioned 1?

Andy Reid EVEN (1/1)

Kyle Shanahan -140 (5/7)

Which Head Coach will be shown 1st?

Andy Reid -120 (5/6)

Kyle Shanahan -120 (5/6)

Will they show a clip of Chiefs in Super Bowl IV?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Will they show a clip or picture of Joe Montana playing with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Yes -120 (5/6)

No -120 (5/6)

Will they show a clip or picture of Len Dawson smoking a cigarette at Halftime of Super Bowl I?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will they show the Golden Gate Bridge?

Yes +225 (9/4)

No -350 (2/7)

Will Dan Marino highlight to be shown?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -1000 (1/10)

How many times will they show Mike Shanahan during the Broadcast?

Over/Under 1½

Will Roger Goodell be shown during broadcast?

Yes -700 (1/7)

No +400 (4/1)

Will they show highlights of Donovan McNabb throwing up in Super Bowl?

Yes +800 (8/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will Drake be shown during broadcast?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -700 (1/7)

Will Jay-Z be shown during broadcast?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Will breasts be shown on the TV Broadcast?

Yes +1000 (10/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will a fan run on the field?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -2000 (1/20)

If a fan runs on the field who will tackle them first?

Security 6/5

Player 7/4

Team staff member 5/2

Another fan 15/2

Will a "John 3:16" banner/sign be shown?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will President Trump predict winner before kickoff?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will President Trump sing along to national anthem?

Yes +200 (3/1)

No -300 (1/5)

Will President Trump tweet during the game?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Will President Trump congratulate winning team on Twitter?

Yes -500 (1/5)

No +300 (3/1)

Will President Trump call winning coach after the game?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will President Trump tweet "latinos" after the game?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will the winning team visit the White House?

Yes -500 (1/5)

No +300 (3/1)

Which will be higher?

Yardage of longest reception -200 (1/1)

Trump approval rating on 2/3/20 +150 (3/2)

Which will be higher?

Donald Trump Total Tweets on 2/3/20 +150 (3/2)

49ers Point Total -200 (1/2)

Color of Liquid Poured on Winning Head Coach

Purple 11/10

Red/Pink 11/4

Lime/Green/Yellow 4/1

Clear/Water 15/2

Orange 15/2

Blue 10/1

Who will the Super Bowl MVP Mention 1st after Getting Award?

Teammates 5/4

God/Religion 9/4

Winning City 5/1

Coach or coaches 6/1

Family 7/1

Owner 16/1

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BamaCentral Earns Associated Press Sports Editors Status

BamaCentral joins the preeminent organization for daily sports journalism in the United States.

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

The Best of Crimson Tikes: Jan. 29, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

Nesie_Roll_Tide

Crimson Tikes: Jan 31, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

Rkey88

Shaking Labels: Nate Oats Demands Toughness from His Team Following Loss to LSU

The Crimson Tide basketball head coach was adamant that his team needs to exhibit more toughness if it wishes to succeed

Joey Blackwell

From Commitments to Top Teams: Recruiting Rankings Heading into National Signing Day

Could the Crimson Tide finish with the nation's top recruiting class again?

Christopher Walsh

2022 Quarterback Prospect Tanner Bailey Discusses His Upcoming Visit to Alabama

Bailey chats about what an Alabama offer would mean and more

Tyler Martin

Nate Oats Offers Update on James 'Beetle' Bolden's Sickness

The graduate-student guard has been sidelined all week with with a GI illness

Joey Blackwell

Previewing Alabama's Junior Day: Key Names to Watch

Key players to watch ahead of Alabama's Junior Day on Saturday

Tyler Martin

Alabama's Freshmen Could Determine How Gymnastics Team's Season Falls

Despite brutal schedule, Alabama's newcomers are already leading gymnastics team in routines

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 31, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin