Odds for Just About Anything you can Imagine for Super Bowl LIV
Christopher Walsh
Odds courtesy of BetOnline, which lists the Kansas City Chiefs as a 1-point favorite, with the over/under at 54 points.
But if you're feeling adventurous:
Will a player be arrested in Miami after the game?
Yes +750 (15/2)
No -2000 (1/20)
Will there be a power outage in the stadium during the game?
Yes 33/1
Will Drake pick or promote a team on Instagram?
Yes -140 (5/7)
No EVEN (1/1)
Will Darrelle Revis tweet about Richard Sherman during the game?
Yes +200 (2/1)
No -300 (1/3)
Winner of 15th Puppy Bowl
Team Fluff -300 (1/3)
Team Ruff +200 (2/1)
Demi Lovato Length of US National Anthem
Over 2 minute 3 seconds -160 (5/8)
Under 2 minute 3 seconds +120 (6/5)?
Length of the final word "Brave"?
Over/Under 5.5
Will Demi Lovato Omit a Word From National Anthem?
Yes +900 (9/1)
No -3000 (1/30)
Which QB will be shown first during the National Anthem?
Patrick Mahomes -150 (2/3)
Jimmy Garoppolo +110 (11/10)
First Coach to be shown during National Anthem?
Andy Reid 11/10
Kyle Shanahan 6/5
Robert Saleh 11/2
No coach shown 7/2
Demi Lovato’s Microphone Color During National Anthem
Black 1/3
Silver/Grey 3/2
Any other 5/1
Will Demi Lovato Wear Nail Polish During Anthem Singing?
Yes -1750 (2/35)
No +650 (13/2)
Will fireworks be heard right after 'Bombs bursting in air'?
Yes +175 (7/4)
No -260 (5/13)
Any player raise a fist during the National Anthem?
Yes +600 (6/1)
No -1500 (1/15)
Any player take a knee during the National Anthem?
Yes +1000 (10/1)
No -2500 (1/25)
Will a scoring drive take less time than Anthem length?
Yes -250 (2/5)
No +170 (17/10)
Will broadcast show any members of the military?
Yes -5000 (1/50)
No +2000 (20/1)
Will Shakira and J-Lo both sing in Spanish?
Yes -500 (1/5)
No +300 (3/1)
Who will show cleavage during performance?
Both 2/5
J-Lo only 5/2
Shakira only 5/2
Neither cleavage 11/2
Will J-Lo show butt cleavage?
Yes +250 (5/2)
No -400 (1/4)
Will either Shakira or J-Lo show side boob?
Yes +140 (7/5)
No -180 (5/9)
Will there be a wardrobe malfunction?
Yes +1000 (10/1)
No -2500 (1/25)
Will a football be used as a prop?
Yes +350 (7/2)
No -600 (1/6)
Will Jay-Z be shown during halftime show?
Yes +300 (3/1)
No -500 (1/5)
Will Gerard Piqué be shown during halftime show?
Yes +600 (6/1)
No -1500 (1/15)
***Note: All broadcast props are from kickoff until final whistle. Halftime does not count towards wager.
Will Troy Aikman or Joe Buck speak in Spanish?
Yes +500 (5/1)
No -1000 (1/10)
Will Joe Buck or Troy Aikman say "Patriots"?
Yes -300 (1/3)
No +200 (2/1)
Will they mention that Jimmy Garoppolo started with the Patriots?
Yes -200 (1/2)
No +150 (3/2)
Will Troy Aikman or Joe Buck say "1972 Dolphins"?
Yes +550 (11/2)
No -1000 (1/10)
Will Tom Brady be mentioned?
Yes -350 (2/7)
No +225 (9/4)
Will Joe Buck mention his dad Jack during the broadcast?
Yes +300 (3/1)
No -500 (1/5)
Will Joe Montana be at the game and shown on the broadcast?
Yes -400 (1/4)
No +250 (5/2)
Who will be mentioned first?
Joe Montana 2/3
Jerry Rice 13/10
Steve Young 9/2
Will broadcast mention Raheem Mostert was undrafted?
Yes -150 (2/3)
No +110 (11/10)
Will they mention Colin Kaepernick?
Yes +200 (2/1)
No -300 (1/3)
Will they mention Alex Smith?
Yes +200 (2/1)
No -300 (1/3)
Total replay reviews that Mike Pereira gets wrong?
Over ½ +200 (2/1)
Under ½ -300 (1/3)
Total mentions that Super Bowl is on Groundhog Day?
Over ½ +150 (3/2)
Under ½ -200 (1/2)
Total Chains brought on to field to measure
Over/Under 1½
Will they mention or show clip/picture of Andy Reid competing in Punt/Pass/Kick Contest?
Yes +150 (3/2)
No -200 (1/2)
Will they refer to Andy Reid as “Big Red”?
Yes +550 (11/2)
No -1000 (1/10)
Total Mentions that Andy Reid has gone 15 years in between Super Bowls?
Over/Under ½
Which Head Coach will be mentioned 1?
Andy Reid EVEN (1/1)
Kyle Shanahan -140 (5/7)
Which Head Coach will be shown 1st?
Andy Reid -120 (5/6)
Kyle Shanahan -120 (5/6)
Will they show a clip of Chiefs in Super Bowl IV?
Yes -200 (1/2)
No +150 (3/2)
Will they show a clip or picture of Joe Montana playing with the Kansas City Chiefs?
Yes -120 (5/6)
No -120 (5/6)
Will they show a clip or picture of Len Dawson smoking a cigarette at Halftime of Super Bowl I?
Yes +550 (11/2)
No -1000 (1/10)
Will they show the Golden Gate Bridge?
Yes +225 (9/4)
No -350 (2/7)
Will Dan Marino highlight to be shown?
Yes +550 (11/2)
No -1000 (1/10)
How many times will they show Mike Shanahan during the Broadcast?
Over/Under 1½
Will Roger Goodell be shown during broadcast?
Yes -700 (1/7)
No +400 (4/1)
Will they show highlights of Donovan McNabb throwing up in Super Bowl?
Yes +800 (8/1)
No -2500 (1/25)
Will Drake be shown during broadcast?
Yes +400 (4/1)
No -700 (1/7)
Will Jay-Z be shown during broadcast?
Yes +200 (2/1)
No -300 (1/3)
Will breasts be shown on the TV Broadcast?
Yes +1000 (10/1)
No -2500 (1/25)
Will a fan run on the field?
Yes +700 (7/1)
No -2000 (1/20)
If a fan runs on the field who will tackle them first?
Security 6/5
Player 7/4
Team staff member 5/2
Another fan 15/2
Will a "John 3:16" banner/sign be shown?
Yes +300 (3/1)
No -500 (1/5)
Will President Trump predict winner before kickoff?
Yes +500 (5/1)
No -1000 (1/10)
Will President Trump sing along to national anthem?
Yes +200 (3/1)
No -300 (1/5)
Will President Trump tweet during the game?
Yes -200 (1/2)
No +150 (3/2)
Will President Trump congratulate winning team on Twitter?
Yes -500 (1/5)
No +300 (3/1)
Will President Trump call winning coach after the game?
Yes +500 (5/1)
No -1000 (1/10)
Will President Trump tweet "latinos" after the game?
Yes +500 (5/1)
No -1000 (1/10)
Will the winning team visit the White House?
Yes -500 (1/5)
No +300 (3/1)
Which will be higher?
Yardage of longest reception -200 (1/1)
Trump approval rating on 2/3/20 +150 (3/2)
Which will be higher?
Donald Trump Total Tweets on 2/3/20 +150 (3/2)
49ers Point Total -200 (1/2)
Color of Liquid Poured on Winning Head Coach
Purple 11/10
Red/Pink 11/4
Lime/Green/Yellow 4/1
Clear/Water 15/2
Orange 15/2
Blue 10/1
Who will the Super Bowl MVP Mention 1st after Getting Award?
Teammates 5/4
God/Religion 9/4
Winning City 5/1
Coach or coaches 6/1
Family 7/1
Owner 16/1