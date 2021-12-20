Video: Alabama Football Continues Practices Ahead of Cotton Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Monday, No. 1 Alabama football hosted practice as it continues to prepare for its upcoming Cotton Bowl matchup with No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31.

The Crimson Tide held the practice at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility on the campus of the University of Alabama. The players practiced in full pads and helmets. The practice lasted approximately two hours.

On Monday afternoon, Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media for the first time since Early Signing Day last Wednesday. During the press conference, Saban was asked about the mental makeup of quarterback Bryce Young.

“I think he does a really good job of that," Saban said. "He's very focused on what he needs to do. He doesn't let external factors distract him very often. He's got good ability to focus on the next play and not get too bothered about what happened on the last play. I think he has a high standard for himself in terms of what he wants to do, what he wants to achieve, but he also is very focused on the process and what he has to do to do that.

"How he needs to prepare, how he needs to understand, how he needs to practice and he sets a really good example for all the players on the team by the way he does that and I think it sort of shows in his consistency in performance all year long."

Saban also detailed the team's COVID-19 protocols that have been put in place due to the surge of cases because of the Omicron variant.

Check out the video located at the top of the page for highlights from Alabama football's Monday practice.