Video and Photos from Alabama Football's First Practice of Miami Week

The Alabama football team has entered their final week of fall camp, and the attention now turns toward specific game week preparation for Saturday's game against Miami.

"I think most of our players would tell you that they're excited about having the opportunity to get into game week, prepare for another team, not be hitting on each other," Alabama coach Nick Saban said on Monday. "So this is a great opportunity for our team."

The Crimson Tide started out the week in full pads for a two-hour practice inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility while the effects of Hurricane Ida linger outside.

There are several players on the Alabama roster who are from Louisiana and have family members that still live in the state who could be affected by the storms. One such player is redshirt senior defensive linemen Phidarian Mathis who is from Wisner, Louisiana. During media availability on Monday, Mathis said his family is safe, but he wanted to send prayers to his home state.

"Everybody in my family is OK," Mathis said. "But I am praying for Louisiana and everybody that has been affected by it. I just want to tell everybody keep their prayers for Louisiana."

Now that the depth chart has been released, fans should have a more clear picture looking at footage and photos released from practice at which players are lining up with the 1s, and who is lining up with the 2s.

This was the 23rd practice of 27 in fall camp for Alabama, all leading up to the showdown with the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday in Atlanta.

Gallery: Alabama Football Practice - August 30, 2021

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics