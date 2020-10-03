SI.com
Bama Central
Video: Alabama's Socially-Distanced Walk of Champions

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As evidenced in the video above, gamedays at Bryant-Denny Stadium are going to be handled a little differently this season.

In compliance with CDC, federal, state and local government regulations, the Walk of Champions was conducted with fans placed behind barriers in order to ensure social distancing.

Alabama is slated to take on Texas A&M in its home-opener at 2:30 p.m. CT (CBS).

Along with a purely mobile ticket and parking process, no tailgating is allowed on campus this season.

Keep coming back to BamaCentral all day long for live updates, news and analysis as the Crimson Tide take on the Texas A&M Aggies in Tuscaloosa.

