Washington Removes Reuben Foster from PUP List

Former Alabama football linebacker Reuben Foster was removed off of the Washington Football Team's physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Sunday morning.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was the first to report the news, with the team confirming soon after on social media.

Back in May of 2019, Foster tore his lateral collateral ligament as well as his anterior crucial ligament in his left knee on the first day of organized team activity for Washington. In addition to his knee injury, Foster also suffered nerve damage in his foot, extending his recovery period.

While Foster's teammates were able to return to work on Tuesday, Foster will still remain on the sidelines for the time being until Washington deems him ready.

Washington acquired Foster off of waivers in November of 2018, but the linebacker still has yet to play a down for the team. Originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, the 49ers waived him due to domestic violence allegations that eventually led to his arrest and Foster's placement on the commissioner's exempt list for the 2018 season. The charges were eventually dropped, leading to Foster's move to Washington, but his injury kept him off the field for another season.

As Garafolo stated in his tweet, Foster is now back and expected to be ready for Week 1 for the Washington Football Team. Having not played a down in the NFL since Week 6 of 2018, it will be interesting to see what Foster still has left in the tank.