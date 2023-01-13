Skip to main content

“We All Bleed the Same Blood”: Noah Clowney Isn’t Scared of Anything

The freshman forward says that he takes every matchup the same, regardless of the size or talent of his opponent. And he’s going to shoot.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — “At the end of the day, I don't care if they're 280 [pounds], 250 [pounds], 160 [pounds] — we all bleed the same blood. You might have different attributes that I don’t [have], but at the end of the day, it’s really just effort.”

That’s what Alabama forward Noah Clowney thinks of his opponents each night out. Clowney isn’t concerned with what stands out about you. He is going to play his game — and play with more effort.

Averaging 10 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, Clowney has become probably the biggest surprise on this Crimson Tide team all season. Between Clowney, Brandon Miller, Jaden Bradley and Rylan Griffen, Clowney was the lowest-rated recruit.

He's not playing like it.

In Alabama’s most recent win against No. 15 Arkansas, Clowney shined — finishing the 15-point victory with 15 points and five rebounds. Due to the absence of Charles Bediako, who was in foul trouble, Clowney shined. He shot 3-for-4 from beyond the arc as well.

“I feel like I’ve always been a shooter,” Clowney said. “I’ve always been confident. Even in the beginning of the season [when the shots] weren’t falling, I didn’t stop shooting. [The shot] is gonna really go up regardless.”

“Early in the season, I started off rough. I think it was South Dakota State — their plan was to leave me and I stung them. How [teams] guard me, I really don't care. If it’s open, it's going up. [...] I don't even think about it that hard, I'm not gonna lie.”

Nicknamed “Stretch,” Clowney is just that. He is a 6-foot-10 body that can stretch his offensive — and defensive game — out to the perimeter.

He is also a huge hit with Alabama Basketball fans. Ever heard of “Noah Clowney Nation?”

Now you have.

Unfortunately, like Miller, Clowney probably won't be around long. NBA front offices are drooling over his potential, sliding him into the first round — and closing in on lottery-pick territory.

“We've had some good freshmen here but [Clowney’s] got a different mindset,” head coach Nate Oats said. “You've got guys that say they want to be pros but they don't act like one. He's one that comes in from Day One, acts like a pro, thinks like a pro, takes care of his body like a pro. He's very, very mature for his age. He’s good. He’s gonna be a pro at some point.”

The bottom-line is, Clowney makes winning plays — and the Crimson Tide has been winning a lot.

