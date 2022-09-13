Skip to main content

What is the Ideal Kickoff Time for a College Football Game? Three-and-Out

With Alabama experiencing three different start times in three consecutive weeks, which is the best for the fans and players?

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as the panel discusses what is the ideal kickoff time for a college football game? Morning, afternoon or evening? 

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is the assistant editor of BamaCentral and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. While he enjoys covering college sports, he typically uses his free time to pursue his true passion: traveling to watch NHL games. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Jahmyr Gibbs
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Chaos, Upsets and Recapping Texas

By Mason Smith
Backpackin' in Texas
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Backpackin' in Texas

By Anthony Sisco
Alabama "Opening Statements" Sports illustrated cover, Sept. 13, 2010
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

By Joe Schatz
091222_MFB_Team_Practice_JH4861
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama's Monday Practice

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) tries to escape a sack against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: How Big of a Concern Is Alabama's Offensive Line?

By Clay Miller
Bryant-Denny Stadium in red lights
All Things Bama

Alabama vs Vanderbilt Kickoff Time Announced

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban claps his teams play against Tennessee Vols at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL. The Tide defeats the Vols 41-17.
All Things Bama

Will Alabama See Another Loss under Saban like the 2007 ULM Game? Three-and-Out

By Katie Windham
Luisa Blanco
All Things Bama

Alabama Gymnastics Releases Blockbuster 2023 Home Schedule

By University of Alabama sports information