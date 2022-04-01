What We're Looking to Learn from Alabama's First Spring Scrimmage

The Crimson Tide will hold the first of three spring scrimmages Saturday inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The turning of the calendar marks the end of a March that left Alabama fans mad for all the wrong reasons. It’s April now, and it’s time for football to retake its rightful spot at the center of attention in Tuscaloosa.

For the next three weekends, the Crimson Tide will suit up inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, taking part in something that at least resembles the action that will follow this fall.

Alabama will hold the first of three spring scrimmages Saturday in what will offer an early litmus test of where things stand halfway through camp. While the workout will be closed to the general public, pieces of information passed down by the select few in attendance should help to answer some of the early questions surrounding this year’s team.

With that in mind, here are five things we’ll be looking to learn from the scrimmage.

Filling in the holes on Alabama’s O-line

Will Javion Cohen line up at guard or tackle? What about Damieon George Jr.? Will either of Alabama’s five-star tackles from last year’s recruiting class step into a starting spot? And will we be asking these questions all over again this fall if the Crimson Tide receives a commitment from Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen?

There are plenty of questions surrounding Alabama’s offensive line this spring as the Crimson Tide looks to replace starting tackles Evan Neal and Chris Owens from last year’s unit. Not all of those will be answered over the next three weekends much less the first scrimmage.

But we have to start somewhere.

It will be interesting to hear who Alabama’s starting five is at the moment. Closed practices have cut off the media of any type of educated guess. However, Neal provided a bit of a hint following Alabama’s Pro Day, revealing that he saw Kendall Randolph working at one tackle spot and J.C. Latham working at the other during practice.

Assuming Neal’s glimpse is correct, Alabama’s offensive line could feature Randolph, Cohen, Seth McLaughlin, Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Latham from left to right. That front five allows Cohen and Ekiyor to remain at the guard positions and McLaughlin to stick at center, where he’s set to battle a healthy Darrian Dalcourt this fall.

Randolph, who elected to return for his sixth season, is facing his last shot at earning a starting role for Alabama. He’ll need to impress, especially if the Crimson Tide brings in Steen, who has started a combined 33 games at both tackle positions for Vanderbilt over the past three seasons.

Plenty of attention will be placed on Latham as well after the five-star talent has received plenty of praise so far this spring.

“His intensity, his focus, a lot more mature now,” Cohen said when asked what he’s seen from Latham this offseason. “Very well-rounded. Can play inside, outside, both sides actually. He’s learning a lot from us and we’re learning a lot from him as well.”

Who is To’oTo’o’s partner inside

Speaking of position battles, another big one will come at the inside linebacker position as Alabama looks to find a new partner for Henry To’oTo’o following the departure of Christian Harris. The faster the Crimson Tide can find Harris’ replacement, the sooner that player can work on building chemistry while playing alongside To’oTo’o in the heart of the defense.

​​“As a linebacker, we call it moving on a string,” To’oTo’o said. “ You do something, I do something, so we’re gonna move together. Being able to have that relationship not only on the field but off the field — getting to know the guy, whoever is next to me — and being able to play as fast as we both can, is kind of what we’re looking for so it’s kind of huge.”

The two leading candidates for the opening appear to be fifth-year senior Jaylen Moody and redshirt freshman Deontae Lawson.

Moody has starred on special teams the past four seasons. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker appeared set to take on the starting role alongside Harris last offseason before To’oTo’o transferred in from Tennessee.

“Jaylen has certainly been a guy that’s made a lot of positive contributions to the team in a lot of ways,” Nick Saban said during Alabama’s Pro Day. “He’s been a great special teams player for us. He’s always accepted his role in being a really, really solid backup player. When he’s played, he’s been able to play very well.”

Lawson was on the field for just 11 defensive snaps during his debut season. However, he’s shown what he can do in a spring setting, recording four tackles, including one for a loss, with two pass breakups and a fumble recovery during last year’s A-Day game.

“I see maturity in him,” Saban said. “I see better knowledge and confidence in what he’s supposed to do and how he’s supposed to do it. I’m pleased with the way he’s practiced and developed and the toughness and instincts that he’s showing.”

How do the transfers look?

Cohen shook his head when asked to describe what has stood out about running back Jahmyr Gibbs since transferring to Alabama from Georgia Tech.

“Everything,” Cohen said with a smile. “Excellent vision, nice cuts, very strong, very good blocker, he’s a leader, shows by example. Jahmyr really has it all and I’m excited to block for him.”

Gibbs is one of three incoming transfers who have drawn plenty of praise from their teammates. Last week, Bryce Young seemed just as high on Jermaine Burton, stating the former Georgia receiver has taken on a “professional mindset” since joining the Crimson Tide.

“Right when he transferred in, he wanted to know the plays, wanted to know the system,” Young said, “meeting with [wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins], meeting with and talking with me and asking me questions about how we did stuff, how our operation worked, certain routes, the specifics. He’s someone who has worked hard to catch up as quickly as possible and kind of bridge that gap.”

Safety Jordan Battle has noticed the same type of approach from cornerback Eli Ricks, stating the former LSU cornerback is working hard to pick up the playbook as quickly as possible.

“Every day he’s getting better and better,” Battle said. “He’s learning and getting more comfortable out there. And he's playing faster as he gets more comfortable. So we’re seeing a lot of progress from him as well.”

All three transfers are expected to lock up starting roles early at their respective positions. A strong performance Saturday would put them on the right track to do that this spring.

Who steps up on the defensive line?

Last year, Phidarian Mathis answered the question of who would step up to replace the interior pressure created by second-round pick Christian Barmore. Now that Mathis is making way for the NFL himself, Alabama is once again searching for someone to provide an inside pass-rushing presence.

“I’m hopeful that a lot of guys step up this year,” Mathis said. “They deserve it. D.J Dale, Byron Young, Justin Eboigbe, Stephon Wynn, Tim Smith, I want all those guys to step up. If y’all hear me now, it’s y’alls time to step up.”

Dale, Eboigbe and Young give Alabama three seniors with starting experience. However, that trio combined for 4.5 sacks — half of what Mathis totaled on his own.

Smith is an intriguing option. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-4, 304-pound defensive tackle recorded 11 pressures over 137 pass-rushing snaps last season. In fact, Smith’s 79.3 pass-rushing grade narrowly edged out Mathis at 76.7.

How do the quarterbacks look behind Young?

It’s not a spring scrimmage without at least one question about the quarterbacks. There isn’t going to be a competition for QB1 with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner returning behind center. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to get a feel about Alabama’s options behind Young.

Following Paul Tyson’s transfer to Arizona State this offseason, Alabama’s backups at the quarterback position include redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe and true freshman Ty Simpson.

Milroe, a former four-star recruit, appeared in four games last season, completing 3 of 7 passes for 41 yards and a touchdown while adding 57 more yards on 15 carries. The dual-threat option is said to be one of the fastest players on this team.

Simpson, the No. 24 overall player in this year’s SI99, was named Tennessee’s Gatorade Player of the Year after throwing for 2,921 yards and 44 touchdowns and leading Westview High School to a Class 3A state title last season. While he doesn’t have the same elite speed as Milroe, Simpson is also a capable runner, rushing for 1,206 yards and 15 more scores last year.

During Alabama’s Pro Day, Nick Saban spoke highly of both his backup options while also stating that they should benefit from learning behind Young this season.

“We’re trying to develop the guys we have in the program,” Saban said. “We’re pleased with the progress they are making, not satisfied with where they are. There’s a lot of stuff getting thrown at them really quickly. The cumulative effect can bog them down a little bit. But they are bright guys, they’re working hard, they’re doing the right things.”