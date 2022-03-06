Where Alabama Landed in SEC Tournament Bracket

With the regular season officially over, here's where Alabama stands in the SEC tournament including how to watch.

The path to repeating as SEC Tournament champions is now laid out in front of Alabama.

With Texas A&M winning the final game of the SEC regular season over Mississippi State late Saturday night, Alabama spot's in the SEC tournament has been solidified as the 6-seed.

The Crimson Tide will face the winner of the 14/11 game between Georgia and Vanderbilt on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the second round of the conference tournament at Amalie Arena in Tampa Florida. (The Bulldogs and Commodores play Wednesday at 7 p.m.) If Alabama were to win that second round game, it would face 3-seed Kentucky in the quarterfinals.

Alabama only played Georgia and Vanderbilt one time each this season. The Crimson Tide handed Georgia its only conference win of the season back on Jan. 25 by a 82-76 final in Athens. More recently, Alabama beat Vanderbilt in Nashville 74-72 on Feb. 22 in a game where Scotty Pippen Jr. shot 18 free throws and scored 26 points for the Commodores.

The Crimson Tide and Wildcats met twice in the regular season with Kentucky coming away with wins both times. In the first matchup in Coleman Coliseum, Alabama played well defensively, but shot 3-30 from beyond the arc and lost 66-55. In the rematch in Lexington, Alabama shot much better (14 made 3-pointers), but struggled on the defensive end, even with Kentucky missing guards TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler due to injury in the 90-81 win for Kentucky.

Things got really congested in the middle of the SEC standings with five teams (Alabama, Florida, LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M) all finishing with 9-9 records in conference play. Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas secured the top-four seeds and all have the double-bye directly into the quarterfinals.

All games during the first and second rounds of the SEC Tournament will be broadcast on SEC Network. From the quarterfinals through the finals on Sunday at noon, the games will be broadcast on ESPN.

Alabama has won the second-most SEC Tournaments of any team, only trailing Kentucky, with the most recent coming last season in 2021.

SEC

Final 2022 SEC Basketball Standings

1. Auburn (27-4, 15-3 SEC)

2. Tennessee (23-7, 14-4 SEC)

3. Kentucky (25-6, 14-4 SEC)

4. Arkansas (24-7, 13-5 SEC)

5. LSU (21-10, 9-9 SEC)

6. Alabama (19-12, 9-9 SEC)

7. South Carolina (18-12, 9-9 SEC)

8. Texas A&M (20-11, 9-9 SEC)

9. Florida (19-12 (9-9 SEC)

10. Mississippi State (17-14, 8-10 SEC)

11. Vanderbilt (15-15, 7-11 SEC)

12. Missouri (11-20, 5-13 SEC)

13. Ole Miss (13-18, 4-14 SEC)

14. Georgia (6-25, 1-17 SEC)