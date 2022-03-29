Where Alabama Softball is Ranked after Sweeping South Carolina

The Crimson Tide sits atop the SEC standings and near the top of the national polls.

A perfect 4-0 week kept Alabama softball near the top of the national polls. After beating UAB 8-1 on Wednesday and sweeping South Carolina on the road over the weekend, the Crimson Tide improved to 28-4 (6-3 SEC) and sit at No. 4 in all major college softball polls.

Alabama needed a pinch-hit grand slam from KJ Haney to complete the comeback win against the Gamecocks in game one before explosive offense and shutdown pitching from Lexi Kilfoyl and Montana Fouts in games two and three led to big wins.

After three weekends of conference play, Alabama is now tied with Auburn atop the SEC standings with a 6-3 record. (Georgia, Arkansas and Mississippi State also have a .667 winning percentage in the SEC, but have played just six conference games.)

The Crimson Tide has two midweeks games scheduled weather permitting. First up is Alabama State at Rhoads Stadium Tuesday night before traveling to Albertville for the Sand Mountain Showdown against Jacksonville State Wednesday night. Alabama will host No. 18 Georgia for a three-game series beginning Saturday at Rhoads Stadium, and all three games will be broadcast on TV. The Saturday matchup will be on ESPN2, while Sunday and Monday's games are on SEC Network.

ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25

1. Oklahoma (29-0)

2. UCLA (28-3)

3. Florida State (30-2)

4. Alabama (24-4)

5. Virginia Tech (25-3)

6. Northwestern (22-4)

7. Florida (27-5)

8. Oklahoma State (24-6)

9. Arkansas (21-6)

10. Duke (23-5)

11. Tennessee (22-9)

12. Kentucky (22-7)

13. Oregon (24-5)

14. Washington (20-10)

15. Arizona State (25-5)



16. Clemson (21-10)

17. Auburn (27-4)

18. Georgia (29-5)

19. Texas (26-9-1)

20. UCF (29-7)

21. LSU (22-12)

22. Michigan (18-9)

23. Oregon State (25-8)

24. Arizona (19-9)

25. Missouri (19-12)