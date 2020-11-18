Where Kira Lewis Jr. Is Projected In 2020 NBA Draft

For the second time in three years, a University of Alabama point guard could potentially hear his name as a lottery pick in the NBA draft.

First it was Collin Sexton back in 2018 when he was chosen as the eight overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers, now former Crimson Tide standout Kira Lewis Jr. has shot to be one of the first 14 selections on Wednesday night when the event begins at 7 p.m (CT) on ESPN.

Lewis, who is arguably the fastest player in the 2020 draft class was the Crimson Tide’s leading scorer last season, averaging 18.5 points, while shooting an efficient 45.9 percent from the field. He also led the team in assists (5.2), steals (1.8), minutes (37.6), and field goals made (206).

After that stellar sophomore campaign under coach Nate Oats in his run-and-gun system, he was All-SEC First Team selection.

"Honestly, from the end of our season until now, all NBA teams but maybe one or two," Oats said last week to the media via Zoom. "Just about all of them have reached out to do their due diligence ... It's getting sorted out. I don't think he is going to No. 1, but who knows? Those teams kind of in the middle of the lottery to mid-first round, everyone in that range is doing their homework. We are still getting a lot of teams reaching out to us.

"Kira has zero red flags as a kid. He's a great person off the floor. He works hard and he's in the gym. They can see what he can do on the court. They want to know what he is like off of it."

In Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft, Lewis goes to the New Orleans Pelicans at No. 13. It's a pick that makes a lot of sense given that the team just traded off point guard Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for a slew of first-round picks and two veteran guards, in Eric Bledsoe and George Hill, that the Meridianville, Ala. native can learn from.

Looking toward the future, Lewis' speed and play-making ability would be a solid addition and fit to build around Zion Williamson.

Other mock drafts have him going as high as No. 8 overall to the New York Knicks, a team that has been linked heavily to Lewis throughout this draft process.

Don't look over the Phoenix Suns at No. 10, either.

Despite recently trading for a 10-time All Star in guard Chris Paul, the Suns could use some backcourt depth and, at 35 years old, Paul isn't getting any younger. Lewis' ripe age of 19, athleticism, and having two years of college ball underneath him could go a long way on draft night.

If Lewis was to go inside the top ten, he would be the fifth former Alabama player to do so joining Sexton, Antonio McDyess, Derrick McKey, and Leon Douglas.

The Orlando Magic could be another possible destination at No. 15 if he falls outside of the lottery. Point guard Markelle Fultz has yet to proven he is the future at the position and it's spot where Lewis could see playing time early on.

Regardless, Wednesday night will not only be special for Lewis, as he hears his name called, realizing his professional dreams, but for Alabama basketball as a program making a name for itself under Oats, and as a selling point for future recruits.