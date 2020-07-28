With NFL training camps starting up on Tuesday, more players have announced their intention to sit up the upcoming season, three of who are former University of Alabama standouts Chance Warmack, Dont'a Hightower, and Andre Smith.

Whether you agree with their decisions or not, it is the right call for their respective situations.

Warmack was the first of the three to opt out on Monday afternoon. He missed the 2019 season, but was signed by the Seattle Seahawks this past spring. Reports say the former first-round pick has had a family friend pass away due to COVID-19 complications and other people close to him contract the virus so it witnessed firsthand what it can do to someone.

I do not know about you, but if I had someone close to me get infect and pass away, or even, battle with it for a week or so, my opinion would likely be different.

Hightower, who has a nearly month-old baby, and a mother who has Type 2 diabetes, and Smith made the decision to opt out on Tuesday.

The linebacker is the sixth Patriots player to elect not to play this season and is a huge loss to the team moving forward given his veteran leadership.

"Me and my fiancée are just more concerned with the health of our family than football," Hightower told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "Especially the new addition to our family.”

Smith, who re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens at the beginning of the year, provided some experience offensive tackle depth for the club. He was entering his 12th season in the league.

All three players will receive a $150,000 stipend and their 2020 salary will roll over to the 2021 season. For example, Hightower was set to make $8 million this season, so from that angle, it is certainly a pay cut.

With the number of NFL players who are opting out growing, is there a chance we see the same happen with college football?

